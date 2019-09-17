This week’s poll: reducing the cost of HS2

How might the enormous projected cost of HS2 be reduced while still retaining the maximum stated benefits of the project?
The discussions over the future of the high-speed two rail network project connecting London and Birmingham and continuing to Leeds and Manchester are ongoing. According to an article in New Civil Engineer, the independent review of the project headed by former HS2 chairman Doug Oakervee and Lord Berkeley, due to report within the next couple of months, is expected to study a series of options for reducing the cost of the network. In this week’s poll, we would like to ask readers which of these options they think would be the most effective in reducing the cost – currently projected at some £88 billion – but still retaining the most important advantages of the project.
One option is abandoning the idea of using Euston as the London terminus, and instead building a new station at Old Oak Common. This would remove the need for highly expensive tunnelling underneath North London. Another is to make the line slightly less high-speed: the current plan is for the rail to be able to handle speeds of up to 400km/hr, and a reduced maximum speed would make the line cheaper to build. Yet another idea is to abandon the London to Birmingham stretch of the line (which is intended to improve capacity on this popular route) altogether, and build only the Leeds-Manchester link as part of the proposed “Northern Powerhouse Rail” project.
Of course, another option might be to scrap the entire project, or to take a different approach to increasing capacity. As ever, we encourage discussion of the topic but ask the readers familiarise themselves with our guidelines for the content of comments and bear in mind that the comment section will be moderated to ensure that discussion remains on track. We’ll publish the result of this poll on 23rd September.
Why has no one suggested reducing the maximum train length of the trains to 300m or 12 coaches. This would add capacity to classic compatible trains where most needed, and reduce expensive over- capacity on main routes.
How about putting the current rail system right first. Currently a total mess.
High speed trains are beyond stupid.
Thousands of acres of real estate with 0.001% utilisation time.
Thousands of tons of hardware with the same utilisation times!!!
You do the maths!
As most of the expensive land purchase seems to have been completed for Phase 1 completing this phase but with slower capability may have some merit. This could potentially be extended to link up with an East/West line
Virgin West Coast trains are 9 or 11 coaches anyway, Graham, and I have lost count of how many announcements I have heard over the past year (I am a regular traveller between Glasgow and London) apologising for the overcrowding on the train. Not much over capacity on the 17.30 to EUS to GLC (Friday night) or the 13.38 GLC to EUS (Sunday afternoon)! I think there is certainly scope to improve the existing rail network first before HS2 – my 12 year old nephew is not convinced it will happen!
Just a thought with little knowledge about the scale of energy required to power a train.
How much of the infrastructure is for the overhead electrification? Can the power unit be replaced with alternatives? Zero emission Fuel Cells? Energy recovery storage solutions? The Automotive & Aerospace industries are looking into different energy methods, I’ve not heard the same for the rail industry? (It may be being investigated but I’ve not heard anything to the same scale as Auto / Aero industries)
Can this knowledge get transferred across?
This country used to be great at investing stuff, lets be at the forefront of new innovations.
As a mega-project outside of the London zone, it is amazing that it ever got so far!
All long-term mega projects overspend, partly because of the unpredictability of inflation, partly because when schemes are evaluated financial-optimism is essential or the scheme dies immediately. On this basis no long term schemes would ever be implemented…….. everything would be pfi…… OMG. / LOL……. “They’re coming to take me away ha,ha”…..
Given the £18 billion Crossrail project is nearing completion, Londoners will have excellent connectivity to Old Oak Common. Dropping Euston would appear to be a no-brainer …
Scrap the righthand fork north of Birmingham and extend the Manchester line to Leeds. This would provide the Leeds Manchester link and still achieve significant savings overall.
First step is to halt and prevent any further destruction of Ancient Woodland UNTIL a firm decision is made to cease work on the southern section. Once that is made then, as indicated above, use modern propulsion systems , not 1950’s pantograph systems and only build the Northern Poorhouse line.
Run longer trains on the existing lines by extending selected stations (though several stations need no extension).
Consider door-to-door times when calculating benefits. Right now there are many points where a West Coast line journey can start, but with HS2 people will be travelling far further to the first station.
Let’s get the Manchester-Sheffield motorway tunnel!!
Phase 2b Bham to Leeds is the bit that delivers relief to Midland and East coast railway.If you scrap Bham to London then you cannot deliver capacity gains for Network Rail as you cannot divert inter city traffic away from classic network
Given the current cost of this fiasco, which will rise, and which won’t deliver on it’s stated objectives, people should realise that money will still need to be spent on upgrading the existing national rail infrastructure – where is this money coming from ?
Scrapping HS2 is the only sensible option, spend the money on the rest of the country rather than this London vanity project
A vanity project which will only serve the interests of the inner London elite. So they can get more people into and out of London each day. Other than construction it won’t provide any benefits to anyone else. It is a people carrying project not even freight. And all to make it half an hour or so quicker to get from the centre of Birmingham to the centre of London! What about links to and from these centres, faster trains doesn’t necessarily mean more passengers as the train intervals have to be much longer physically to allow for stopping and signalling purposes. Not a lot to be gained especially as the commuting travellers need to travel at specific times. A much better purpose would be to invest instead in more renewable energy generators, upgraded national grid, and orders of magnitude more EV fast charging outlets at each current fossil fuel station.
Be careful what you wish for. Crossrail has suffered from earlier cost-cutting (and other problems) only to return to something resembling the original figure. Scrapping the mis-named HS2 (can we just call it North-South Rail?) won’t solve the problem of the strategic capacity deficit on the rail network. If it’s currently unaffordable then it’s not the speed of the line but of its delivery which needs reducing, with eg more phasing as saved the CTRL over 20 years ago. In the end it’ll cost whatever it needs to cost, which discounted over its centuries-long life will be seen in perspective.