This week’s poll: reducing the cost of HS2

How might the enormous projected cost of HS2 be reduced while still retaining the maximum stated benefits of the project?

The discussions over the future of the high-speed two rail network project connecting London and Birmingham and continuing to Leeds and Manchester are ongoing. According to an article in New Civil Engineer, the independent review of the project headed by former HS2 chairman Doug Oakervee and Lord Berkeley, due to report within the next couple of months, is expected to study a series of options for reducing the cost of the network. In this week’s poll, we would like to ask readers which of these options they think would be the most effective in reducing the cost – currently projected at some £88 billion – but still retaining the most important advantages of the project.

One option is abandoning the idea of using Euston as the London terminus, and instead building a new station at Old Oak Common. This would remove the need for highly expensive tunnelling underneath North London. Another is to make the line slightly less high-speed: the current plan is for the rail to be able to handle speeds of up to 400km/hr, and a reduced maximum speed would make the line cheaper to build. Yet another idea is to abandon the London to Birmingham stretch of the line (which is intended to improve capacity on this popular route) altogether, and build only the Leeds-Manchester link as part of the proposed “Northern Powerhouse Rail” project.

Of course, another option might be to scrap the entire project, or to take a different approach to increasing capacity.