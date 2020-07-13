Remote learning panel discussion – register now

In a special online expert panel discussion to be held on 22nd July, The Engineer – in partnership with employer led skills body Enginuity – will be exploring the world of remote learning.

The current pandemic has seen a significant rise in the use of remote training and learning for engineers, and the emergence of a number of new platforms designed to make this process easier.

Whether it’s helping employers train existing staff whilst adhering to social distancing guidelines; enabling furloughed or laid-off employees to improve their skillsets; or being used to inspire and engage the tens of thousands of students currently unable to attend school, remote learning has come of age in recent months.

This online panel discussion will look at how the engineering training landscape has changed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and explore some of the ways in which remote training can be used to drive up skill levels and ensure that UK industry has the best possible chance of bouncing back when the post-pandemic recovery kicks in.

Registered attendees will be able to watch a fully interactive live stream of the debate at 3pm on July 22nd, or download an on-demand version after the event.