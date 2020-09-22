Report urges action on hydrogen blending

Download document:
The government must introduce a new hydrogen target for Britain’s gas grids to realise the country’s zero-carbon hydrogen ambitions.
This is the conclusion of a new report published today by Cadent as part of Energy Networks Association’s (ENA) Gas Goes Green programme. The Frontier Economics report sets out the changes that need to be made for gas network companies to start blending large quantities of clean hydrogen with existing methane fossil gas in Britain’s 284,000km network of gas pipelines.
The technical and safety case for hydrogen blending is being demonstrated by the HyDeploy project, showing that household cookers and gas boilers are capable of managing a gas mix of up to 20 per cent of hydrogen without an impacting the way those appliances are used.
Hydrogen Blending Commercial Framework – Frontier report
Network companies are currently allowed to blend up 0.1 per cent mix of hydrogen in the gas grid, but if a 20 per cent hydrogen blend was rolled out across the country it could save around six million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions every year.
The report concludes that setting a target date for new large-scale hydrogen production plants to connect to the gas network will help stimulate demand for hydrogen production, pump-priming investment in a hydrogen economy and keep Britain on course to build the world’s first zero-carbon gas grid.
ENA research shows that if investment into zero carbon hydrogen infrastructure began today, the country would be a net beneficiary of that investment five years ahead of its 2050 net-zero carbon emissions target, saving bill payers £89bn.
In a statement, Angie Needle, Strategy Director at Cadent said: “The Committee on Climate Change has said that for hydrogen to be a viable green energy option for the future, hydrogen projects will need to get off the ground in the 2020s.
“If that’s going to happen, government support with regulatory change and a clear statement on direction will really be needed right now to enable all the preparatory work for this shift to start.”
The report sets out a government target date for the connection of the first hydrogen production plant to the gas grid to help get projects off the ground. It also highlights how a limited number of technical changes need to take place to the way that Britain’s gas networks work to enable hydrogen blending.
Where is the additional hydrogen intended to come from? Producing it is an energy intensive process so is there a real net gain?
There are some suggestions in our recent feature on green hydrogen production: https://www.theengineer.co.uk/green-hydrogen-production-innovations/
Does the report tell us how much cheaper it will make gas supplies? As the article doesn’t say, I suspect it is another piece of special-interest PR engineering and so I’m asking anyone who has downloaded the document to tell us .
The first “download document” link to the report requires a login; but the link & subheading further down in the text: “Hydrogen Blending Commercial Framework – Frontier report” works fine
I’m going to read the report before I comment further …
So Hydrogen is produced by Electrolysis, either from fossil fuels or from ‘excess’ renewable electricity.
I see Hydrogen as useful as a storage medium to level out peaky renewables but not as a fuel. Why would I use electricity to produce Hydrogen to cook with or heat my home, why not just use the electricity directly?
Until someone provides total cycle efficiency figures to show otherwise I will continue to consider Hydrogen to be special interest hype and not a practical solution to any real problem.
It’s not a “fuel” if there isn’t lots of it to dig out of the ground.
Like TonyN, I question the economics of this, I look forward to seeing his views of the content. The 79 page report does not even mention real economics or where this hydrogen will come from. The underlying assumption is that increasing carbon taxes will make anything else seem attractive as with wind and solar power; these taxes will certainly reduce electricity demand by driving even more of the UK manufacturing sector abroad. We will import goods from the countries that still use coal and feel smug that we are saving the world!
What is most disappointing is that the report does not even mention the well-known problems of purifying hydrogen and pumping it if the hydrogen is produced by electrolysis, nor the wastage if it is produced from natural gas.
The problem with burning hydrogen is that it exhausts water. Setting aside the possible generation of more cloud cover, the critical environmental issue is how the hydrogen is produced. Where hydrogen is produced from the electrolysis of water, this could be considered sustainable. When the source is hydrocarbon — petroleum or methane for example — the process produces NEW water — and the planet is flooded with the stuff. Do we need more water? The key point about which there seems universal ignorance is that, apart from ice from meteorites and in the manned international space station, the water on the planet is a constant mass (whether in the sea, cloud, polar regions ice, river, lakes etc and in life-forms). So — be careful what you think you want to tank up with.
As the 18th century recipe for hare soup wisely advised: ‘First catch your hare’. I see others have already mentioned the cost, energetics and practicality of producing hydrogen on this scale so in fairness to a report titled ‘Hydrogen Blending and the Gas Commercial Framework’ I restrict comment to the report’s own (rather narrow) remit
The roadmap (pages 9/10) looks like it was drawn by someone familiar with idea of Gantt charts and even uses the terminology ‘dependencies’ but could never have been drawn with actual project management software (Microsoft Project, for instance). Many tasks just trail off without linking back to the rest of the project and dependency arrows emerge mid-task and link to the middle of other tasks which therefore ‘anticipate’ completion by as much as six months. The timescales look far too short and the idea that the investment decision could be made on Friday and construction start the following Monday – completely unrealistic.
In my view, the report gets the ‘connection’ and ‘dispatch’ issues wrong (basically how do you ensure a uniform 20% hydrogen concentration throughout the gas grid without exceeding 20% locally). Instead of a “greater number of new connections; and a greater diversity in size and location of new connections” we only need focus on the small number of sites (*) where gas comes onshore and the LNG import tankers dock. Both Theddlethorpe and Bacton are e.g. well placed to integrate offshore wind generation, electrolysis and hydrogen blending
