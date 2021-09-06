Reykjavik Flight Academy introduces Bye Aerospace eFlyers

Reykjavik Flight Academy will offer students the opportunity for training and instruction in Bye Aerospace’s all-electric eFlyer aircraft, a move described as a milestone in decarbonisation for Icelandic aviation.

The academy has entered into an agreement with Bye Aerospace to purchase three of its training aircraft, which will be introduced into the flight school fleet.

Manufactured in the US, the aircraft purchased will include two eFlyer 2 (a two-seater primary training aircraft) and one eFlyer 4 (a four-seater advanced training aircraft). An agreement is also said to be under negotiation to purchase two additional eFlyer aircraft, which will be announced in future.

Bye Aerospace’s electric aircraft ensures three hours of flight endurance including reserves. The eFlyer 2 will deliver a power output of 150HP/110kW, around 50 per cent more than an equivalent class of combustion engine with no density altitude losses, the company said in a statement.

Features of the eFlyers include Garmin navigation equipment and parachutes attached to their fuselage which can be released with one handle for increased student safety. Estimated delivery will be two to three years, depending on the aircraft and certification completion.

“Investment in electric aircraft for training is a major step, both in the history of aviation in Iceland in general and as part of environmental initiatives that are currently taking place,” said Hjörvar Hans Bragason, principal of Reykjavik Flight Academy.

“With the new aircraft, Reykjavik Flight Academy will be a leader in its field and will proudly be able to offer first-class equipment for training and instruction. Increased safety, lower costs and more environmentally friendly options will be a guiding principle in our service to the pilots of the future.”