Sheffield University tops charts for research investment

New statistics released by Higher Education Statistics Agency (HESA) have revealed that Sheffield is now the number one UK university for engineering research income and investment.

For 2017-2018, the university generated £124 million for engineering research from a range of organisations across the world, in the UK and the Sheffield City Region. This includes funders such as Innovate UK, the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC), the Sheffield City Region Local Enterprise Partnership, the European Commission and the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF), as well as investment from industrial partners. That number meant it overtook Imperial College London, previously at the top of the charts for engineering investment income.

“This is a monumental achievement for Sheffield,” said Professor Koen Lamberts, president and vice-chancellor of the University of Sheffield. “Having a university in the North of England leading in engineering research income and investment is a tremendous boost for the Northern Powerhouse as we seek to boost the aerospace, nuclear and manufacturing sectors and rebalance the UK economy.

“I would like to thank all our staff at our Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre and Faculty of Engineering for the hard work, innovation and creativity that has made this possible.”

Engineering research at Sheffield covers a breadth of sectors, including manufacturing, aerospace, automotive and energy. Recent investment has led to the unveiling of three new multi-million-pound research centres, which aim to boost the Sheffield City Region’s reputation as a hub for advanced engineering and industrial technologies.

In the last two years, AMRC partnerships with Boeing and McLaren Automotive have seen new facilities open in the region. Boeing has opened its first European manufacturing facility in Sheffield alongside the Sheffield’s Factory 2050, which is part of the university’s AMRC. McLaren Automotive opened its £50 million McLaren Composites Technology Centre (MCTC) next to the AMRC, which will build carbon fibre chassis for McLaren’s new models from 2020 – creating around 200 jobs and providing an estimated £100 million of GVA (gross value added) benefit to the local economy by 2028.

