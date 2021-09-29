Sheffield to host Sustainable Aviation Fuels Innovation Centre

Sheffield University is to build a new Sustainable Aviation Fuels Innovation Centre (SAF-IC) as part of its Energy Institute.
The centre will act as a ‘clearing house’ with facilities to test, validate and certify new sustainable aviation fuels.
Jointly funded by the European Regional Development Fund and Sheffield University, SAF-IC will be the first centre in Europe to be able to capture CO2, produce green hydrogen, convert them into sustainable aviation fuels and analyse their performance from a single location.
Described in the announcement as the ‘missing link’ to help bring sustainable aviation fuels to market, the clearing house facility aims to accelerate regulatory approvals of new fuels and give the UK certification capabilities.
Boeing promises sustainable fuels fleet by 2030
Sustainable aviation fuel under microscope in new study
Any new aviation fuel must undergo significant fit-for-purpose testing before it can be safely introduced to market. Technology and processes to produce sustainable fuels currently exist, but many producers, particularly SMEs, require support to scale up production and formally test their fuel.
SAF-IC will offer laboratory and testing space as well as coordination and networking facilities for the research and scaling-up of sustainable aviation fuels, working in combination with Sheffield University’s neighbouring Translational Energy Research Centre.
“One of the most unique and critical aspects of SAF-IC is that the centre will be the first of its kind to research fuels which are made without any fossil fuels in the process, including understanding of how we can use bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS) to make a negative emissions fuel,” said professor Mohamed Pourkashanian, director of Sheffield University’s Energy Institute and managing director for SAF-IC.
“SAF-IC will help the UK to determine the best pathways to net zero aviation, and play a crucial role nationally and internationally in delivering truly sustainable flight.”
Work has begun on the centre, which is expected to be fully operational by July 2022.
IMO – I find the ‘sustainable fuels’ moniker to be a bit of a misnomer !
I’m not sure about the CO2, Green Hydrogen cycle other than they appear to be terribly inefficient ?
However, most ‘sustainable fuels’, apparently, tend to be derivatives of animal and plant products, and there’s the rub.
Is our new, green, sustainable agenda going to be based on depleting precious farmland and water supplies to provide fuel for the relatively wealthy to travel the globe ?
We already have enough evidence that ‘biofuels’ lead to deforestation and draining of water aquifers. The term ‘Sustainable’ seems to be defined as ‘not fossil fuel based’ but with regard to sustaining the population of this planet it appears to be more like capitalist fueled genocide !!!
Again, IMO – ‘we’ need to seriously look at cutting back on the amount of flights being made and put more engineering effort into making aircraft more efficient at using current fuels – NOT just switching to different fuel types that will potentially result in massive future problems, for us, just because they appear ‘green’.