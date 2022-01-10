We’re delighted to reveal the shortlist for The Engineer’s sixth annual Collaborate To Innovate (C2I) Awards.
Now in its sixth year, C2I was established to uncover and celebrate great examples of technology-led engineering collaboration across a range of different disciplines and sectors. It’s fair to say that it’s more than delivered on this vision, and has regularly uncovered a fresh pipeline of innovations, showcasing the UK’s strength and breadth in cross-disciplinary collaboration, and providing plenty of reasons to optimistic about the future of UK engineering.
And, in a year in which the COVID-19 pandemic has brought many sectors of the economy grinding to halt, this year’s shortlist provides gratifying evidence that the UK’s culture of innovation and appetite for collaboration is alive and well.
The shortlisted projects are listed below. In partnership with our headline sponsor Babcock International we’ll be telling all of their stories and announcing the overall winners during a special week of online festivities running on The Engineer’s website from 7th to 11th of February.
Category: aerospace & defence
DISCOVERER: The University of Manchester with University College London (Mullard Space Science Laboratory), University of Stuttgart (IRS), University Politecnica Catalunya, GOMSpace, Deimos Space, Euroconsult, and concentric
Adaptive Learning: Babcock International with Area 9 Lyceum
MASTRO: University of Sheffield AMRC with Acciona, ALKE, Applynano, ARKEMA, AXIA, BSRIA, CETMA. CENTI, CITEVE, DIAGROUP, Embraer, Universidad De Alicante, Superior Graphite and PINOUT
SkyBus: GKN Aerospace with Swanson Aviation Consultancy, Pascall+Watson and Connected Places Catapult
Category: Automotive
Application of Games Technology in Automotive Digital Tools: Epic Games with BMW Group
CAVForth: Fusion Processing with Stagecoach Group Plc, Alexander Dennis, Transport Scotland, Naipier University and Bristol Robotics Lab
Vehicle Security Operations Centres for Type Approval Compliance:
HORIBA MIRA with BT
White Motorcycle Concepts – WMC250EV: White Motorcycle Concepts with ACE Composites, EY3, John Keogh Design, RML and Total Sim
Warwick Moto: WMG, Warwick Manufacturing Group, Catapult & Norton Motorcycles with MIVOLT, Michelin, PWR, Dymag, Laserlines, Wraptastic, Rock West Composites, Xometry, Renthal, Pro-Bolt, embed, R&G, HEL, RS Components and BLK
Category: Energy & Environment – sponsored by BAE Systems
Biohydrogen from waste: University College London with Advanced Biofuel Solutions and Progressive Energy
Aerofoil: Aerofoil Energy with Williams Advanced Engineering
Working smarter to get to net zero: National Grid Electricity Transmission with Smart Wires and Omexom
Coventry Very Light Rail: The University of Warwick with Coventry City Council and Ingerop-Rendel
Category: Healthcare & Medical
Paediatric Central Venous Catheter Training Simulator: Brunel University London with Guys’ and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust
A sensorimotor PROsthesis for the upper LIMB (PROLIMB): Dr Helge Wurdemann, UCL with The University of Warwick, Global Disability Innovation hub, Otto Bock HealthCare, Re-NABLE and Steeper Group
INSIGHT System: Adapttech with Vangest and Citeve
iTraXS – Intra-tracheal multiplexed sensing: University of Nottingham with Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust, P3 Medical, CHEATA, Bluefrog Design, Derby Clinical Trials Support Unit (all UK) and King Faisal Hospital (Saudi Arabia)
Terabotics: Warwick University with University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire, Leeds University, Exeter University, TeraView Ltd, QinetiQ, NPL, Intuitive Surgical, Kuka, and Lubrizol
Category: Data & Connectivity – Sponsored by PTC
Next-Gen Rice Milling: Koolmill, Sheffield Hallam University (SHU) – The National Centre for Excellence in Food Engineering (NCEFE) with Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Aston Business School, Siemens, JJA Pack and New Food Innovation
5G Factory of the Future; University of Sheffield AMRC with BAE Systems, IBM, aql, MTT, Miralis, Digital Catapult
Harnessing Industry 4.0 to Optimise Performance in the Aluminium Industry: Air Products with Tandom Metallurgical Group
CICADAS: Contactless Interaction with CAD and Systems
CAE Tech with Babcock International
Rapid Evaluation and Planning Analysis Infrastructure for Railways (REPAIR); Frazer-Nash Consultancy with University of Hull Logistics Institute
Category: Manufacturing Technology – Sponsored by HVM Catapult
Automated Welding Equipment System Inspection Monitoring (AWESIM):
Cavendish Nuclear with Doosan Babcock, Nuclear Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre, Advanced Nuclear Research Centre, Frazer Nash Consultancy, Peak NDT and Aquila.
Next-Gen Rice Milling: Koolmill, Sheffield Hallam University (SHU) – The National Centre for Excellence in Food Engineering (NCEFE) with Aston Business School, Siemens, JJA Pack, New Food Innovation and Punjab Agricultural University (PAU)
Mass-Customisation in Robotic Assembly: CAE Tech with The Manufacturing Technology Centre
PACE (Just in Time Clinical Pharmacy): CPI, with Applied Materials, AstraZeneca, CME, GSK, National Physical Laboratory, Siemens.
SonicSMR: Laser Additive Solutions with IVY-Tech, Brunel Innovation Centre, TARAZ Metrology, NAMRC
Category: Wild card
Patricia Camila Air Lubrication: Silverstream Technologies with Sembcorp Marine
A2I2: Rovco with Rovco, D-RisQ, the National Oceanography Centre (NOC), Thales UK and The University of Manchester
Adaptive Learning
Babcock International with Area 9 Lyceum
UCL-Nikon Collaboration on Next-Generation X-Ray Imaging
Nikon X-Tek Systems with UCL’s Advanced X-ray Imaging (AXIm) group
Category: Young Innovator – Sponsored by STFC
Fall Alert: Freddie Howells
Accessible storage for mobility impaired
City of London School for Girls
Aman Surana – Warwick Moto
WMG, Warwick Manufacturing Group, Catapult & Norton Motorcycles
In Veeta
Amir Hessari with Omar Al Maaytah and Riccardo Barbieri
Prasinos
TeenTech with Polysolor
Search & Rescue Robot for LICs
Reading School
Visit www.theengineer.co.uk during the week of 7th – 11th February to learn more about this year’s finalists and the identity of our category winners