SME manufacturers urged to share post-Brexit opinions

SME manufacturers are being urged to voice their opinions on trading after Brexit as part of the latest Manufacturing Barometer.

Organised by SWMAS (The South West Manufacturing Advisory Service) and the Manufacturing Growth Programme (MGP), the survey is looking to find out how companies are coping with the early impact of life outside the EU and the ongoing impact of COVID-19.

The findings will be used to inform future government policy and support, making input from SME manufacturers vital to provide an understanding of current conditions and what is needed to enable future sector growth. Over 500 businesses are expected to participate this quarter, and SME manufacturers can access the survey here.

Nick Golding, managing director of SWMAS, said: “The Barometer is the perfect opportunity for manufacturers to highlight their specific needs and call for assistance that accelerates COVID-19 recovery and enables future growth.

“Last quarter, 47 per cent of respondents were unable to predict how the end of the EU transition period would affect their COVID-19 recovery plans…we want to find out how this has changed now that the Brexit deal is done.

“The Barometer also aims to uncover how SME manufacturers expect trade to be impacted now Britain has left the EU and what further clarity and support is required to help businesses adapt accordingly.”

Martin Coats, managing director of the Manufacturing Growth Programme, added: “These are all really important questions and will give us the first clear view of some of the initial Brexit teething problems and what might need to be done to overcome them.

“Over 98 per cent of English manufacturing businesses are SMEs, who play a significant role in our economy. Therefore it is essential that we get a valuable insight from firms across the sector and the Barometer will help us to do just that.”

This quarter’s Manufacturing Barometer survey will remain open until 4pm on January 22nd, with results published in early February.