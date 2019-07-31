Storm clouds gather for car industry and SMEs

Figures released today show that UK car production has fallen by 20 per cent in 2019 and that SME optimism on exports is at a ten-year low.
The respective results come from reports by the SMMT (Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders) and CBI (Confederation of British Industry). June saw a 15.2 per cent month-on-month decline in automotive production, making it the 13th consecutive month to witness a fall in output.
According to the SMMT, new data shows that Brexit mitigation measures – accentuated by preparations for a ‘no deal’ exit – has already cost the automotive sector £330m. Inward investment in the car industry has also virtually drawn to a standstill in 2019. From January-June, newly pledged investment was just £90m, compared with the average annual investment figure of £2.7bn over the previous seven years.
“Today’s figures are the result of global instability compounded by ongoing fear of ‘no deal’,” said SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes. “This fear is causing investment to stall, as hundreds of millions of pounds are diverted to Brexit cliff-edge mitigation – money that would be better spent tackling technological and environmental challenges.
“The industry’s foundations are fundamentally strong, however, and we’re ready to work with the new government to build on these through the industrial strategy. We need an internationally competitive business environment to encourage more investment, more innovation and more growth. That starts with an ambitious Brexit deal that maintains frictionless trade.”
Meanwhile, the latest quarterly CBI SME Trends Survey shows optimism falling at the fastest rate since just after the Brexit referendum in July 2016. In a survey of 268 SME manufacturers, optimism about export prospects for the year ahead also worsened to the greatest extent since the midst of the financial crisis in April 2009. Domestic and export orders are falling at the quickest rates since April 2013 and October 2015 respectively.
In the three months to July, just nine per cent of firms said they were more optimistic regarding their business situation, while 37 per cent said they were less optimistic. SME manufacturers plan to reduce investment in training and retraining (-19 per cent), buildings (-20 per cent) and plant & machinery (-19 per cent) in the year ahead. Numbers employed stayed largely flat, however, and output is expected to remain steady over the coming quarter.
“Against the backdrop of slower global growth and continued Brexit uncertainty, optimism among SME manufacturers is waning,” said CBI principal economist Alpesh Paleja. “With orders falling and output and headcount stalling, the new Prime Minister must restore confidence and set out a pro-enterprise path that supports SME manufacturers.
“Securing a Brexit deal ahead of the October deadline remains a top priority for smaller manufacturers. Firms will also be looking for early signs of how domestic priorities – from fixing the apprenticeship levy to improving infrastructure – will be delivered.”
The car industry was already heading for a slow-down when the government announced its coming ban on i/c engines: that was really clever policy making.
The lack of decisions on Brexit has hit the SMEs more than the large companies as investment decisions, which are always difficult to make out of limited resources, have been hit by the uncertainty lasting for so long. The SME that I work for is suffering massively from the unstable currency-rates, as we export over 50 % of turnover but have to buy a lot of products (no longer made in the UK) from the EU: how do you offer competitive prices when you do not know what goods will actually cost in 3 months time, when 3-month fixed prices are required?
Car production has obviously been hit by the diesel problem ( also promoted by the EU & UK Govt.), but investment confidence is obviously going to be hit by Brexit; because no-one told themthis was going to happen three years ago.
What do you expect when you intend to kick out your best Customer and when the few motor manufacturers in the UK have alternative production sites?
This is only relivant when compared to other European car manufactures. Currently the SMMT are banging the drum to drive down the market, when instead they should be trying to help it find its feet.
I think the government’s decision on the internal combustion engines was somewhat premature without any planning for future transportation requirements. All the hype regarding the electric car has no regard to the problems of recharging . There has been no incentive yet from the government to help with investment for this problem. For the many people living in flats , how are they to charge the electric cars of the future. As a secondary problem is the output from the national grid with doubts of how it can cope . Politicians seem to announce there grand schemes without consultation to the experts in this field . We don’t seem to hear much about the fuel cell car running on hydrogen., perhaps this will be shown from other countries that this is the way forward to reduce pollution. Again we seem to be blind as to what is happening in America and Japan as regards their plans. As transportation is critical to our way of life , the internal combustion engine will still have a life of many years to come. Perhaps we shall have to import these cars to a greater extent ,and the government will have to extend their legislation of banning manufacture of the internal combustion engine. There will be many regrets I am sure of the loss of employment until the politicians get their act together.
Cars now have a longer life, 5+years. So people and companies keep them longer. TheIC engine is fading and no one knows when or what the replacement might be. So the number of new cars sold drop. We do not cope well with negative growth but we ought to get used to it as it will be a feature of the future.
The politicians we currently own have no idea about the technologies involved. Often heard at most levels in Government with pride is the statement “I don’t do Technology but can tell you all about the Punic wars.” We will as usual have to rely on everyone else to sort out the detail and how it will all work then pay for it with another round of tax robbery.