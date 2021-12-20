Funding secured for South Yorkshire IoT

Educators and employers from South Yorkshire have secured over £12m to establish a new South Yorkshire Institute of Technology (IoT).

The Department for Education (DfE) made the announcement as part of the second wave of IoT bids to have funding confirmed by the government.

The University of Sheffield AMRC Training Centre is part of a collaboration that won the bid. AMRC Training Centre director Nikki Jones said: “This is fantastic news and the University of Sheffield AMRC Training Centre is very proud to be working in true collaboration with other South Yorkshire educators and employers to help address some of the skills shortages in our region.

“This is about a new and exciting curriculum, driven by employers, that will develop the pipeline of talent businesses need to thrive and prosper in the region, and will give people better opportunities to develop and grow into better-paid, highly skilled careers.”

The South Yorkshire IoT joins further education institutions, higher education institutions and local employers to provide routes from STEM based T-Levels to Higher Technical Qualifications, apprenticeships, and degrees. The IoT will also offer flexible courses for adults looking to reskill or upskill.

The collaboration includes DN Colleges Group, Sheffield Hallam University, Barnsley College, and the University of Sheffield AMRC Training Centre as core education partners. RNN Group, the Sheffield College and the National Centre for Advanced Transport & Infrastructure (NCATI) are associate partners.

In addition, the core employer partners include AESSEAL PLC, Engie UK, HLM Architects and WANdisco. They will have a place on the board of the IoT and one of them will be chair.

The South Yorkshire IoT will work closely with employers to provide specialist provision for over 1,500 learners, aiming to meet the demand for construction, digital, engineering/manufacturing, and healthcare science higher level technical skills within the region.

Mick Lochran, CEO of DN Colleges Group, which led on the formation of the South Yorkshire IoT, said: “I am so proud that South Yorkshire has been awarded an IoT as it has the potential to change the whole dynamic of our region. The working partnerships between employers and education providers has been amazing and provides a sound foundation to deliver a successful IoT.”

Education secretary Nadhim Zahawi said the new IoTs will “boost access to more high-quality and flexible education and training – giving people the chance to learn at a pace that is right for them, while ensuring we have the skilled workforce needed to boost our economy”.

The South Yorkshire IoT is supported by the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority, all regional local authorities and local Chambers of Commerce.