Last week’s poll: the potential of space tourism

As Virgin Galactic achieves new altitude and speed records, will space tourism development be of any benefit to exploration and science?
The commercialisation of space is taking different forms and one of the ways to keep costs down is to develop reusable platforms, be they for delivering satellites or tourists into sub-orbital space.
Whilst not alone in wanting to take fee-paying passengers into space, Virgin Galactic appears to be edging closer to this ambition with mothership VSS Unity reaching an altitude of 295,007ft (89,918 m) and a speed of Mach 3.04 (2,255 mph) during recent test flights.
As reported by The Engineer on February 25, 2019, the reusable spaceplane was launched from the Mojave Spaceport in California aboard the company’s giant composite carrier aircraft WhiteKnightTwo. It was released from the carrier craft at an altitude of 44,000 feet (13,411 metres) before being catapulted 55 miles above the Earth by VSS Unity’s hybrid rocket engine.
Blue Origin has designs on taking tourists into space aboard New Shepard but is leveraging its reusable launch vehicle for delivering commercial payloads. Similarly, Elon Musk’s SpaceX is focused on satellite launch and resupplying the International Space Station, prompting us to ask whether space tourism will help the development of space exploration.
According to 40 per cent of last week’s poll respondents, efforts into space tourism will provide a vital step in improving access to space, followed by 30 per cent who agreed that it’s nothing more than a sideshow. Of the remaining 30 per cent, just over a quarter (27 per cent) thought that space tourism platforms would more likely benefit long-range passenger flight, and three per cent who couldn’t find a fit and opted for ‘none of the above’.
In the comments that followed, Barry Jerome said: “When Alcock and Brown flew across the Atlantic for the first time 100 years ago no one knew how air travel would develop. Initially air travel was for the rich but now with low-cost airlines it provides transport for everyone.”
Clive Davis added: “It would be good to know how much energy is expended per tourist. If it was far more than say, a transatlantic flight, then we would have to ask whether this was a good use of precious resources.”
“Sir Richard’s endeavours may be for financial gain but in doing so we all learn and benefit from what they have done and those achievements also give solutions which help move forward in many other avenues,” said Les Dunn. “Elon Musk’s endeavours will give some solutions and so will Sir Richard’s endeavours so it is on a par for both and others in the space race will also benefit us all.”
The debate is still alive and we welcome your comments below, but remind contributors to familiarise themselves with our guidelines for content of comments before submitting.
I see this space tourism as a means to pique interest in space, with the caveat that these missions will not really expand upon what is already known, although I do like the craft design and ability to be used over and over. I would like to know more about what parts have to be replaced after flight, if damaged by re-entry.
It is a step in improving access to space, but not a vital one.
How many bits did Apollo 11 have? 3 stages + Lunar module + Lunar lander?
Virgin Galactic doesn’t get into orbit, but something similar could be the cheapest stage 1 and stage 2, getting a small third stage to the top of the atmosphere at 3,000Km/h to finish the job and go into orbit.
We have always built on our predecessors experience. Would we have got to the Moon , built Hubble or the ISS without Newton, von Braun and others?
Unfortunately we haven’t got the Shuttle to experiment with any more; we know that was a successful ferry and lighter and we learned so much about materials, re-entry aereodynamics and so much more.
We have only a few options; either we reduce the population and get Earth in order and stop wrecking it or we look for a lifeboat ( B-Ark ?) so that we can go and ruin another planet. Isn’t it better to think about developing a lifeboat now, before it’s too late?
Meanwhile, although only the rich will be able to afford to make these flights, wasn’t it so with intercontinental air travel in the first half of the 1900’s ?
B-arks aren’t a good idea; you stand a very real chance of contracting a deadly disease from a dirty telephone.
True … but you’ll have nicely coloured wheels
Yes it will benefit but no it’s not vital.
Human space flight is, I am inclined to say, utterly pointless as far as matters stand at present. Until machines have probed the nearby universe and given us all the information that machines can supply, what is the point? Weak “machines” that we are, needing absolute protection from radiation and a constant food supply, if robotic designs can do the job a great deal cheaper, pound/kilogram for pound ref payload and send back the info same/superior info, than until their ability reaches limits that only human presence can do the job, let them do the exploration. The enormous distances and time scales are utterly unsuited to humans. To reach the nearest star as an example only, requires steady acceleration for months/years for soft tissue human and the same in reverse when near. THEN you have to get back again. Faster you travel, the slower time passes to you. Unless I remember incorrectly, involves time on Earth moving comparatively so fast that when you finally return, all that you knew would be long in the past. Reason enough for me, sadly, with our technical know-how
When Alcock and Brown flew across the Atlantic for the first time 100 years ago no one knew how air travel would develop. Initially air travel was for the rich but now with low cost airlines it provides transport for everyone. The Smithsonian suggests that sub-orbital flight is the future for air travel. Rather than investing in super-sonic aircraft, sub-orbital aircraft could result in e.g. London to Sydney in 2.5 hours. Virgin Galactic may be reliant on super-rich customers at the moment, but who knows where it may take air travel in another 100 years.
I think there will be another, possibly much greater outcome from Virgin Galactic than the technical advances discussed and that is of the lasting impact the experience will have on it’s wealthy and influential passengers. The first real recognition of our planet’s fragility was when the famous “Earthrise” was taken on Apollo 8 in 1968 after the first orbit of the moon – the earth in the blackness of space made humanity realise how alone and vulnerable we truly are.
So my thinking is that if some highly influential individuals get up there and look down they will have a very different appreciation that might well bring forwards their drive for appropriate technologies / political will and the motivation to protect our world for future generations and all species.
It would be good to know how much energy is expended per tourist. If it was far more than say, a transatlantic flight, then we would have to ask whether this was a good use of precious resources.
there was a discussion about that here http://nasawatch.com/archives/2014/01/how-green-is-vi.html
It is a small step, that along with many other small steps could form a vital step. Sadly it is the reality that the driving force behind many of our endeavours is money. Earth orbit is full of infrastructure satellites because there is a cash benefit to having them there.
As soon as there is serious money to be made from sending humans to space, we will be up there by the thousands. Tourism is the most obvious starting point
Hey, Look hard at the image. See the edge of the earth,, it’s flat, no curvature!!! 🙂 🙂 🙂 (very tounge in cheek)
And there was I thinking that we needed to reduce pollution (and population numbers as well) to survive on this planet without wasting time, energy and resources going nearer to others.
Getting to the top of the atmosphere is less than 10% of the energy needed to enter orbit. Virgin Galactic is great for gaining experience (and height) but we need a lot more oomph to enter space
I believe the over-riding reason to not continue with lunar missions is money. Second is risk, and the third being that pernicious lunar dust that simply gets in everything and grinds anything mechanical to an eventual halt.