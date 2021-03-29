Strathclyde to explore wave energy potential

Strathclyde University has landed EPSRC funding for two projects that aim to develop technologies for harnessing renewable marine wave energy.
A total of eight projects have been awarded a share of the £7.5m funding from the EPSRC (Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council). These projects aim to overcome the challenges in developing devices that efficiently capture wave energy and convert it into a renewable electricity source.
Wave Energy Converters (WECs) transform the kinetic and potential energy of ocean waves into electricity. With a a grant of £975,000 and led by Strathclyde’s Dr Qing Xiao, the Bionic Adaptive Stretchable Materials for Wave Energy Converters study will explore whether the flexible aquatic animal-inspired materials could help to overcome challenges to the commercialisation of existing rigid structure WECs.
“There are several benefits in using a flexible material as part of WEC structures,” said Dr Xiao, of Strathclyde’s department of Naval Architecture, Ocean and Marine Engineering. “The adaptive shape feature may allow the device to deform in extreme wave events, contributing to reductions of peak wave load and increases in device fatigue life, thus extending the device’s survivability compared with rigid body WECs.”
Industrial partners involved in the three-year project include ORE Catapult Wave & Tidal Energy Sector, the National Subsea Research Initiative (NSRI), Wave-Venture in UK, SBM Offshore and the National Ocean Technology Centre in China.
Xiao is also co-investigator of the MoorWEC project, led by Manchester University’s Professor Peter Stansby, which will model the impact of waves on various mooring options to aid the design of future WECs.
Meanwhile, the HAPiWEC (Holistic Advanced Prototyping and Interfacing for Wave Energy Control) project aims to develop open-hardware and open-software tools for the rapid, cost-effective and remote deployment of novel WEC controllers in wave tank facilities.
Led by Professor Bill Leithead from Strathclyde’s Electronic and Electrical Engineering department, the HAPiWEC project received £987,000 of funding. By improving device control, the project could lead to improved energy capture and lifetime of WECs without significant redesign.
UK energy minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan described the ‘huge potential’ of the UK’s coastline and power of the seas in helping to meet the UK’s 2050 climate goals. “There are certainly unique challenges in harnessing the power of the marine environment, and it is exciting to see how these projects can help us make the most of our natural resources in a cleaner greener future,” she said.
Simple, very durable, mechanical engineering has all the answers, IF you ask the right questions. There’s only one intelligent question; “Where’s the energy storage?”!!!
The proof that all these projects are wrong-headed is evident from the fact that none of them even mention ‘offshore’ wind. The entire UK R&I strategy/structure for Marine Energies is founded on the false premise that WECs, tidal power and FOW are somehow (like the Catapults) in ‘competition’ with each other! It’s high time you reformed and got together in ONE collaborative group. . .
“Holistic” advanced prototyping is impossible, as long as you have separate bodies refining different technologies to the ‘Nth’ degree, all disconnected from the ultimate goal of the system synergy to generate electricity ‘flexibly’ by combining the various sources of RE harvest with energy storage.
Fixed foundation HAWTs have proved to be untenable, especially when located miles offshore. The incumbents set off on the wrong development path thirty years ago. As a consequence, the UK now has 10GW of unaffordable ‘intermittent’ wind and not a single WEC in any wind farm. What a waste.
NO heavy-lift vessels would’ve been required, ever, if the original wind/wave design had floated. The top-heavy HAWT makes no engineering sense for floating wind and the most optimistic predictions are for (heaven help us) unacceptably high LCOE figures all the way to 2050. See graph:-
https://www.dnv.com/expert-story/maritime-impact/Standardized-solutions-help-yards-achieve-cost-effective-floating-wind-construction.html#article-lightbox2
The Scottish Executive had the answers in 2019. Didn’t they tell you to add energy storage?
https://www.rechargenews.com/wind/floating-wind-growth-could-be-far-slower-than-hoped-study/2-1-690583