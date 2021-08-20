Study uncovers ‘integration gap’ of Ind 4.0 technology

UK manufacturers appear stuck in an ‘initial stage’ of implementing Industry 4.0 technologies with few completing full integration, research carried out by Cranfield University and Vendigital has found.

UK manufacturers are investing in trials of Industry 4.0 technologies but this so-called ‘integration gap’ could mean UK industry is at risk of missing out on growth opportunities emanating from the current phase of recovery.

More than half (56 per cent) of senior-level decision makers at UK manufacturing businesses confirmed they had achieved digital transformation in certain business functions. Further analysis of the findings established that very few had taken the next step by integrating the technologies across all business functions. The study concluded that, in almost all cases, digital transformation programmes had in fact only reached an ‘initial stage’.

In a statement, Alec McCullie, partner and digital technology specialist at Vendigital, said: “UK manufacturers are aware of the benefits that Industry 4.0 technologies can bring in terms of driving productivity and streamlining business processes. However, the distinct nature of the technologies and the perceived complexities associated with their application, can make it difficult to get a clear view of the benefits they bring.

“Most investments in digitalisation are focused on function-based trials or experiments, which serve a purpose by demonstrating value on a specific project but can miss a holistic view that may also include more intangible benefits such as attracting top talent. It is not unusual for businesses to have several overlapping trials underway at once and this makes it difficult to visualise the benefits that a fully-integrated, cross-functional digital transformation programme could bring.”

While the research showed that senior-level decision makers have a sound knowledge of the full range of Industry 4.0 technologies, which includes everything from the IoT and big data to cybersecurity and augmented reality, a lack of analytical skills is holding back progress. The research found that 30 per cent of companies have not yet made a formal assessment of the application of the IoT in their manufacturing processes and a further 30 per cent are at testing stage. In total, just seven per cent of respondents had completed an assessment of its potential benefits.

“We can see from the research data that tech trials are happening, but many of the businesses we spoke to lack access to the dynamic data and capabilities needed to support a business case for further investment,” McCullie said.

The main barriers to investment in digital transformation programmes identified by the research study are linked to funding and a lack of digital skills. Another key barrier identified by respondents was ‘resistance to change’, which was viewed as equally important as a lack of digital skills.

McCullie said: “From a cultural perspective, some businesses are struggling to make digital transformation an empowering experience for employees. Some may feel that their jobs are being undermined by the digital technologies under trial rather than viewing their introduction as an opportunity for skills development and an acceleration of strategic objectives. Digital transformation programmes should be viewed as an opportunity to create businesses that are more dynamic, innovative and inclusive.”

According to Vendigital, businesses that want to realise the potential of Industry 4.0 technologies should instigate a bespoke digital transformation plan, and consider how best to assess the value of different technologies and ensure they are effectively integrated.