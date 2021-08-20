Study uncovers ‘integration gap’ of Ind 4.0 technology

UK manufacturers appear stuck in an ‘initial stage’ of implementing Industry 4.0 technologies with few completing full integration, research carried out by Cranfield University and Vendigital has found.
UK manufacturers are investing in trials of Industry 4.0 technologies but this so-called ‘integration gap’ could mean UK industry is at risk of missing out on growth opportunities emanating from the current phase of recovery.
More than half (56 per cent) of senior-level decision makers at UK manufacturing businesses confirmed they had achieved digital transformation in certain business functions. Further analysis of the findings established that very few had taken the next step by integrating the technologies across all business functions. The study concluded that, in almost all cases, digital transformation programmes had in fact only reached an ‘initial stage’.
In a statement, Alec McCullie, partner and digital technology specialist at Vendigital, said: “UK manufacturers are aware of the benefits that Industry 4.0 technologies can bring in terms of driving productivity and streamlining business processes. However, the distinct nature of the technologies and the perceived complexities associated with their application, can make it difficult to get a clear view of the benefits they bring.
“Most investments in digitalisation are focused on function-based trials or experiments, which serve a purpose by demonstrating value on a specific project but can miss a holistic view that may also include more intangible benefits such as attracting top talent. It is not unusual for businesses to have several overlapping trials underway at once and this makes it difficult to visualise the benefits that a fully-integrated, cross-functional digital transformation programme could bring.”
While the research showed that senior-level decision makers have a sound knowledge of the full range of Industry 4.0 technologies, which includes everything from the IoT and big data to cybersecurity and augmented reality, a lack of analytical skills is holding back progress. The research found that 30 per cent of companies have not yet made a formal assessment of the application of the IoT in their manufacturing processes and a further 30 per cent are at testing stage. In total, just seven per cent of respondents had completed an assessment of its potential benefits.
“We can see from the research data that tech trials are happening, but many of the businesses we spoke to lack access to the dynamic data and capabilities needed to support a business case for further investment,” McCullie said.
The main barriers to investment in digital transformation programmes identified by the research study are linked to funding and a lack of digital skills. Another key barrier identified by respondents was ‘resistance to change’, which was viewed as equally important as a lack of digital skills.
McCullie said: “From a cultural perspective, some businesses are struggling to make digital transformation an empowering experience for employees. Some may feel that their jobs are being undermined by the digital technologies under trial rather than viewing their introduction as an opportunity for skills development and an acceleration of strategic objectives. Digital transformation programmes should be viewed as an opportunity to create businesses that are more dynamic, innovative and inclusive.”
According to Vendigital, businesses that want to realise the potential of Industry 4.0 technologies should instigate a bespoke digital transformation plan, and consider how best to assess the value of different technologies and ensure they are effectively integrated.
The whole industry 4.0 thing is great on paper, or if you’re building a manufacturing system from scratch, but real world manufacturing has a hotch-potch of machines and technology reaching back 40 or 50 years. My factory for example is using machines built in the 1940s because they’re still the best thing for the job. It’s pointless to talk about integrating digital engineering on a set of machines that don’t have a single electronic component in them apart from the motor…
Our ERP system is from the 1980s but is so deeply embedded in our processes that to update it would be a nightmare. And so on..
Before anyone jumps in assuming I work for a little jobshop – I work for one of the largest global engineering companies with many hundreds of sites worldwide.
I’m sorry but to me the term “Industry 4” is like a freedom rally with everyone carrying a banner with a different message, “Freedom”, “Save the whales”, “My body my choice” etc. To me Industry 4 is Additive manufacturing, yes it truly changes everything and yes that needs a computer BUT it’s still in it’s infancy and products made that way are still much more expensive. The last thing I would want in a factory would be to have everything controlled by the “Internet of Things” My neighbour bragged that he could open his garage door with “Alexa”, my son hacked into it and made it go up and down at will, what a management disaster that would be! just as a slight sidestep, I saw a domestic microwave oven the other day with “Alexa” WHAT! “Hey Alexa cook dinner”, what can you possibly do with a talking microwave oven, other than telling it how long to cook something. One of Einstein’s (I think) quotes: “Mankind’s biggest issue, the perfection of means and the confusion of ends!” And a quote by J Lindsay Hood on audio, many years ago: “A good audio amplifier really needs a volume control!” Imagine if you will a hammer controlled by Windows 10!