Survey: Where are you on the path to net zero?

How are you feeling about the UK’s 2050 net zero target? Does your organisation have a sustainability strategy? And what are some of key business challenges and benefits presented by decarbonisation? Help shape our coverage of this important issue – and enter a £100 prize draw – by taking part in our short survey

The survey – which should take no more than 5 minutes to complete – is being conducted as part of The Engineer’s Net Zero Campaign, a special program of content aimed at spotlighting the role that engineers will play in achieving the UK’s net zero ambitions.

By completing this survey, you will help shape The Engineer’s coverage of this critical issue by delivering key insights on the key pinch points, knowledge gaps, challenges and opportunities presented by the push for net zero.

As a thank you for taking part, you’ll be given the opportunity to enter a prize draw where one lucky recipient will win £100 in retail vouchers.

All survey responses are aggregated and anonymised. Responses are strictly confidential and used for research and analysis purposes only.

This survey is being conducted as part of The Engineer’s net zero campaign, which is sponsored by Bosch, Frazer-Nash Consultancy and ABB Drives