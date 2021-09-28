UK firm Tevva unveils mass production electric truck

Electric truck pioneer Tevva has unveiled a 7.5-tonne electric truck intended for mass production in the UK.
Engineered by a team led by Ken Scott, formerly engineering director at Bentley and Alexander Dennis, and styled by Dale Grewer, former chief designer at Jaguar Land Rover, the Tevva Truck will be manufactured in a brand-new 11,000 m2 facility in the London Thames Freeport area.
With production due to start in in July 2022 the organisation expects to be manufacturing 3,000 trucks a year by 2023, an effort that it said will create an additional 1,000 skilled mechanical, software, engineering, and manufacturing jobs over the next 24 months.
Engineered to enable fleet operators to make a smooth transition to electrification the truck’s pure battery electric range of 160 miles (250 km) is enhanced by the use of a hydrogen fuel cell range extender, that boosts the vehicle’s range to 310 miles (500km).
Read more about the Tevva truck’s HDSRM electric motor and transmission system
C2I 2019: UK developed magnet-free electric motor ready for the road
Able to carry up to 16 euro pallets and over two tonnes payload at 7.5-tonnes Gross Vehicle Weight (GVW), the new truck is Tevva’s third generation vehicle and represents the culmination of seven years of engineering development and over 200,000 miles (350,000 km) of in-fleet trials.
According to Tevva, the total cost of ownership will be comparable to a diesel truck, with parity achieved at approximately 3,000km or when 500 litres of diesel is consumed per month.
The truck has been unveiled to address the immediate industry need to electrify, with the United Kingdom and Europe committed to a target of net zero emissions by 2050 alongside a proposed ban on the sale of all polluting vehicles by 2035.
Asher Bennett, Founder and CEO of Tevva said: “Technology is transforming the commercial vehicle sector at pace, making it safer, greener, and entirely more efficient. But meaningful change is a gradual process, it must happen one step at a time, even if those changes are needed in fast succession.
“The Tevva Truck provides a natural transition into electrification for fleet managers, providing total peace of mind and a compelling total cost of ownership proposition, with no compromise on range and reliability and minimised compromise on payload.”
Great to see people grasping the future … Best of British luck to ya!
… a 2 tonne payload :O … highlights how heavy those batteries are!
It was looking good all the way to the two tonne payload, two tonnes for us is three pallets of raw materials. It’s a start I suppose, but still a long way to go.
7.5t GVW, 2t payload: the epitome of low productivity and inefficiency.
It’s not wildly less than some ICE trucks (https://www.sussextransport.com/blog/commercial-vehicle-payloads/), good for final mile/consumer deliveries I would think….?
I’m an old cynic, you all know that – but if this actually happens I’ll be pleased.
So only a light truck! 2 tonne capacity doesn’t go very far in replacing 44 tonne vehicles. Not criticism but observation that we still have a long way to go in replacing diesel. With a capacity as low as that we will need 16 or so times as many trucks as we currently have, and each one of those needs a driver. Anyone who thinks that shortage of HGV drivers is a minor issue at the moment is living in cloud cuckoo and Walter Mitty land. Hydrogen raneg extenders are great but there is even less infrastructure to support that and a 160 mile range will not offer much flexibility. I note they haven’t provided the recharge time so a working day with one of these is only going to be 3 or 4 hours. We all know we can make the vehicles and people are predisposed buy them, that is not the issue. It is the woeful lack of energy infrastructure that is the show stopper. This needs addressing with extreme urgency. Without that energy availability we will have to revert to home working and much much less travel than we do at the moment, rapid deliveries of remote purchases will be a thing of the past too! It is time for Westminster politicians to actually get a grip of handling long term issues rather than short term pandering to their donors and vanity projects.
Pallets can handle loads of around 1 tonne. so this large truck can only take 2! While it has space for 16 its total load is woefully low. I note the ‘blindfold’ marketing speak which says no compromise on range and peace of mind and efficient! I don’t think they really understand the realities of logistics! Vehicles like this are far from efficient. The only positive note is that once manufactured they will not produce harmful emmissions. Can anyone imagine the charging infrastfructure to support 16 times as many lorries as we have at present?
It can only get better. As batteries achieve greater energy density this truck will be able to carry more payload and hence become more economical viable for heavier (more dense) loads. And better batteries are definitely in the pipeline for the fairly near future.