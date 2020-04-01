Out now: The Engineer’s April issue

The Engineer’s April issue is now available to read and download online
With many of our regular print readers and newsletter subscribers now hunkered down at home we hope that this special digital version of our April issue will help to keep you informed, entertained and feeling positive about the many ways in which engineers help address the big challenges that we face.
READ AND DOWNLOAD THE APRIL ISSUE OF THE ENGINEER
Few, if any, challenges are bigger than those presented by the current Coronavirus pandemic, and as you’d expect we’ve been exploring the critical role to be played by engineers and manufacturers.
But you’ll be relieved to hear that that isn’t the primary focus of this issue. Indeed, in the interests of providing some welcome distraction, we’re sticking to our remit of championing and exploring some of industry’s most exciting engineering technology trends and developments. Enjoy.
INSIDE THIS ISSUE
- Covid-19: News analysis on UK manufacturing’s ventilator push and the technology challenges of developing a point-of-care coronavirus test
- Composites: How a major investment in advanced production technology has put Bristol’s National Composites Centre at the forefront of this key sector.
- Awards time: The Engineer’s annual search for the UK’s most inspiring engineering collaborations is under way.
- Solar Power: Heliogen, the Bill Gates backed startup that’s hoping to use mirrors to power heavy industry
- Roundtable report: Expert panelists from across industry, academia and the skills sector discuss the challenges of upskilling new and existing engineers for the digital world.
- Late Great Engineers: a look at the life and impact one of the most influential and controversial engineers of all time, Henry Ford.