Out now: The Engineer’s April issue

The Engineer’s April issue is now available to read and download online

With many of our regular print readers and newsletter subscribers now hunkered down at home we hope that this special digital version of our April issue will help to keep you informed, entertained and feeling positive about the many ways in which engineers help address the big challenges that we face.

Few, if any, challenges are bigger than those presented by the current Coronavirus pandemic, and as you’d expect we’ve been exploring the critical role to be played by engineers and manufacturers.

But you’ll be relieved to hear that that isn’t the primary focus of this issue. Indeed, in the interests of providing some welcome distraction, we’re sticking to our remit of championing and exploring some of industry’s most exciting engineering technology trends and developments. Enjoy.