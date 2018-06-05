This week’s poll: Artificial Intelligence and warfare

Should artificial intelligence be used as part of weapons systems?
Last week, Google cancelled its contract with the US Department of defence to develop a machine vision system known as Project Maven, which would analyse imagery captured by military drones to detect vehicles and other objects, track their motion and provide data to the military. The company’s employees signed en masse a letter to the company’s chief executive, Sundar Pichai, stating that such a project would outsource the moral responsibility for the application of their work to a third party, and that they were not prepared to countenance Google or its contractors building what they referred to as “warfare technology”.
This term of course makes clear what has for many decades been a convenient euphemism: renaming the business of developing weapons and technology for warfare as “defence”. The British establishment adopted this figure of speech in 1964, when the War Office – which had existed under that name since 1857 – passed over its functions to the Ministry of Defence.
Google’s repositioning is not the first example of pressure being applied to stop AI from being developed for military applications. The Engineer reported in April that a group of academics had threatened to boycott the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) if it were to develop autonomous weapons that could locate and eliminate targets without human control. Whether or not the institution had planned to carry out such research, its president soon delivered an assurance that it would not and the boycott was called off. Moreover, Amazon recently called off plans to sell facial recognition software to US police after civil rights organisations expressed concerns that communities such as people of colour and immigrants could be targeted by such systems. We have also reported on several occasions on campaigns against “killer robots” such as those headed by Prof Noel Sharkey.
We would like to ask our readers what they think about the use of artificial intelligence in weapon systems. Should it be treated with the same sort of international revulsion with which chemical and biological weapons are commonly regarded? Should there perhaps be an international code of conduct covering its development for such applications? Should we be more pragmatic – there are very few technologies which have not been applied to warfare, and AI should be researched in a weapons context to ensure that we can defend against it. Do you agree with the Google employees, that using AI for offensive purposes will always be immoral because it removes human decision-making and responsibility?
There are obviously a great deal of ethical questions to be asked here. It might call to mind the debate around the Manhattan Project, where researchers weighed up their objections to creating horrendously destructive nuclear weapons against the threat to civilisation posed by the Axis powers. There are of course many points of view apart from those we have mentioned in the poll options, and we welcome comments and debate around these.
We will publish the results of this poll on 11 June.
I believe the hype surrounding the google story is misleading. My understanding is that actually they are not renewing the contract when it ends in 2019. So we can assume that by that time the technology will have been developed and delivered to the Military.
Also, it depends what you mean by AI. Various facial recognition systems (which uses machine learning) have already been developed and delivered to security services in various countries including: Saudi, Israel, USA and the good old UK. So in one form or another AI is already out there.
I fear this survey has rather missed the boat …
Are we really naive enough to think AI is already not in use by governments and defense organistations. With satellite scanning and aerial photography available to most governments the data pool is too huge for a mere person to maintain constant surveillance.
Many of our current platforms already have Algorithms to highlight to operators items of interest, whether that be by speed, IR signature, location, other or combinations thereof. When you’re monitoring from 30 k + feet the field of view and amount of data can be too large for an operator to take it all in at once.
For many years it has been known that the UK / US (amoung others) has launch detection systems for intercontinental ballistic missiles that do not rely on a person watching a screen. Such systems initiate automatically a response plan. Admittedly humans then enter the link.
With respect to the key topic however of AI in drones, many forget that any launch or weapon release has to be legal within Geneva and other conventions. It is at this point a human still makes the ‘drop or not’ weapon decision.
A pity that we can only select one option! AI is not foolproof and is almost entirely largely rules based, so anything outwith its rules will cause a problem, either a false positive or false negative. In some circumstances an automatic (and hence speedy) decision is valid, but mainly in the defensive mode such as a missile closing in on a target. And how do we operate an immediate abort or freeze instruction before harm is done? We need to have an All the above option!
We need to be clear what we’re objecting to here.
AI is already used in numerous weapons systems, Autopilot or pilot assisting systems are a form of AI.
What I think you wanted to ask is whether we should object to AI systems that can make the decision to kill without final permission of a human, but that’s not what you asked.
There is often disgust at the idea of a robot soldier, but there is a positive side. Robots don’t get angry and commit warcrimes because they saw their mates blown up by an IED yesterday. Robots can be instructed to sacrifice themselves if they are not sure whether the person approaching is hostile; humans have to be allowed to act in self-defence if there is doubt.
Of course we should develop them and aim to be at the fore of their development.
If we don’t act proactively possible rogues will certainly develop them AND will probably use them, leaving us at a definite disadvantage should we be attacked.
It is not the development that needs controlling it is the availability to despots that needs to be rigorously policed and EFFECTIVELY dealt with internationally.
Massive technological superiority – or supremacy – of one army over another has been around for well over a hundred years and usually the army with the poorest technology suffered the greatest casualties; but not always: compare Omdurman and Isandlwana. The peculiar moral hazard autonomous military AI (or for that matter human piloted but unmanned drones) poses is governments now have the option of taking military action without the risk of a single human casualty. While some might say this is a good thing, the prospect of body bags arriving back on home soil has till now given politicians pause for thought and an incentive to give negotiation one more chance. Will AI make warfare ‘less expensive’ and more likely to be the first and not the last resort?
Science fiction has made good use of our concerns where AI runs amock:
Terminator and I Robot for example.
The moral ground not to develop technology’s is highly commendable but dangerous. There will always be people with lower moral standards that will exploit vulnerabilities. As scary as this path takes us, we have little choice but to develop this technology in order to defend against it.
Let us be under no illusion, our governments are forging ahead with this technology as fast as they can. Unfortunately computers operate processes faster than the human hand, so shooting down an incoming missile is going to be done by a computer. We just need to come to terms with it and can hope our leaders have the wisdom to restrict AI to respond rather than make our decisions.
What is meant by ‘AI Technologies’? Types of AI tech are already in the game and have been for years. We need a more ‘intelligent’ debate about what constitutes AI tech and how it can, may, has, should be & should not be used. AI is easily conflated with autonomous systems. Human in the Loop – well whether as designer, programmer, director, or operator – we are all caught up in the technology and its use. What I find encouraging is that engineers seemingly are finding their voice and not abstaining from the impact their creations will and could have in the wider world. As Victor Papanek said – design is a violent act you, as designer inflict upon the world: take responsibility for that!
Any better or worse than Military Intelligence?
There is a wonderful book, which was published in August 1945, written by Oppenheimer and colleagues which describes in detail their thinking about Manhattan -along the lines described by our Editor. nGroves was apparently told: “This is non-negotiable, either we publish or you do not get the key to ‘the beasts’. ” Isn’t this entire matter -the use or not of AI as the vehicle for enhancing the process of settling disputes – just one more example (were such necessary) of the absolute control that those who know technology and Science, are finally seen to be holding .
I hope we use it wisely.
There is already a fair amount of what could be described as AI in sea mines and “fire and forget” missiles, and I don’t expect that developments of those systems will cease, so development of AI for weapons will inevitably continue.
AI is/has already been weaponised. That particular horse has bolted, and the stable door has fallen off its hinges. The knowledge, the raw information and the hardware to implement weaponised AI is already freely available. It’s only a matter of time before the less desirable elements present in our midst catch on to the fact that they can further their own ends with tenfold efficiency using published research results.
The fine line between science fiction and fact is becoming more blurred. As we put more computing power into the decision making processes, we are opening up vulnerabilities most people never consider. The way one walks can now be used to identify an individual;. Facial recognition, rejected as immoral by Amazon, will make the technology more interesting to the bad guys. Of course you can bet your boots the research continues behind closed doors.
As with all technologies, it’s an arms race. We just have to try to make sure the good guys have the bows and arrows while the bad guys are still throwing rocks.
Should artificial intelligence be used as part of weapons systems? I’m not sure, but I’m sure it will.
War is akin to annihilation. The victor exterminates the losers way of life if not their life. It has not been a fair fight in a long time but I fear that the more remote the weapons the less the fear and the reservation there will be to use them. AI should be used to assist people, to make lives better. There will always be those who wish to exploit an idea in the name of power and we need to keep standing up to those people otherwise we will lose our humanity
This is a terrible poll. It asks the wrong question. There is a global campaign to ban lethal autonomous weapons without meaningful human control. But no one of the options in the poll lets you support that AI can be used by military but only provided there is meaningful human control