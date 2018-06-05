This week’s poll: Artificial Intelligence and warfare

Should artificial intelligence be used as part of weapons systems?

Last week, Google cancelled its contract with the US Department of defence to develop a machine vision system known as Project Maven, which would analyse imagery captured by military drones to detect vehicles and other objects, track their motion and provide data to the military. The company’s employees signed en masse a letter to the company’s chief executive, Sundar Pichai, stating that such a project would outsource the moral responsibility for the application of their work to a third party, and that they were not prepared to countenance Google or its contractors building what they referred to as “warfare technology”.

This term of course makes clear what has for many decades been a convenient euphemism: renaming the business of developing weapons and technology for warfare as “defence”. The British establishment adopted this figure of speech in 1964, when the War Office – which had existed under that name since 1857 – passed over its functions to the Ministry of Defence.

Google’s repositioning is not the first example of pressure being applied to stop AI from being developed for military applications. The Engineer reported in April that a group of academics had threatened to boycott the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) if it were to develop autonomous weapons that could locate and eliminate targets without human control. Whether or not the institution had planned to carry out such research, its president soon delivered an assurance that it would not and the boycott was called off. Moreover, Amazon recently called off plans to sell facial recognition software to US police after civil rights organisations expressed concerns that communities such as people of colour and immigrants could be targeted by such systems. We have also reported on several occasions on campaigns against “killer robots” such as those headed by Prof Noel Sharkey.

We would like to ask our readers what they think about the use of artificial intelligence in weapon systems. Should it be treated with the same sort of international revulsion with which chemical and biological weapons are commonly regarded? Should there perhaps be an international code of conduct covering its development for such applications? Should we be more pragmatic – there are very few technologies which have not been applied to warfare, and AI should be researched in a weapons context to ensure that we can defend against it. Do you agree with the Google employees, that using AI for offensive purposes will always be immoral because it removes human decision-making and responsibility?

There are obviously a great deal of ethical questions to be asked here. It might call to mind the debate around the Manhattan Project, where researchers weighed up their objections to creating horrendously destructive nuclear weapons against the threat to civilisation posed by the Axis powers. There are of course many points of view apart from those we have mentioned in the poll options, and we welcome comments and debate around these.

We will publish the results of this poll on 11 June.