This week’s poll: automation, Industry 4.0 and employment

How will digital manufacturing, robotics and associated technologies affect employment levels in engineering?
Every wave of mechanisation and automation that has hit industry has affected employment patterns, from the first Industrial Revolution to the present day. Concerns remain, and the introduction and spread of robotics and automation has raised concerns that human employees could be the victims of technology. Industry 4.0 goes hand-in-hand with automation, as the digital technologies which enable it are suited to monitoring the operation and optimisation of automated equipment. Proponents of the technology often claim that it is, in fact, a net job creator, as it necessitates new positions in programming and planning the use of technology, yet concerns remain.
Yesterday, the Office of National Statistics published an analysis of trends finding that, of 20 million people whose jobs were studied in 2017, 7.4 per cent were at high risk of being replaced by automation. The ONS has also produced a “bot” to predict which jobs are most at risk, and says that overall, women, young people and those who work part-time are most likely to be at risk from automation.
This subject remains of high interest to the sectors covered by The Engineer, and we would like to know what readers think the overall trend is likely to be. Do you think that, overall, automation will reduce employment levels in engineering; do you think that it will increase the number of people employed by the sector; or do you believe that employment levels are likely to stay static but some skilled positions are likely to become redundant – that is to say, the jobs which are lost to automation will not be replaced, although they will be balanced by jobs which currently do not exist?
As usual, we welcome debate and comment on this subject. One thing that might be of interest is to predict which positions in engineering are most like it to be adversely affected by automation, and whether particular regions might be disproportionally affected. We would like readers to familiarise themselves with our guidelines for content of comments before submitting, and remind all contributors that comments are moderated. We will publish the results of this poll on 3rd April.
This is a bigger question than just the impact on Engineering. Increased automation will impact all parts of society and we need to determine what is more important: full (meaningful) employment or more people on zero hours contracts and benefits and more profits into the private sector. The myth of more leisure time is just that, a fantasy.
Since the ‘new jobs’ don’t exist and a lot of people are not capable of undertaking intellectually demanding work, what are people supposed to do ? Are they just put on the garbage heap ?
I remember a trip to South Africa many years ago and observing manual workers who used to share a job so that they could all benefit from work. Not efficient but it helped people. I don’t know if our capitalist society could stomach such an idea.
From my point of view, the obvious candidates for automation are the repetitive, well defined tasks associated with areas like manufacturing and call centres. Personally, I don’t think IT design and maintenance has much to worry about, but I may be wrong.
looking at previous disruptive events eg information technology, additive machining etc these have always been beneficial to engineering employment.
In Victorian times the majority of people worked on farms. They were scared that farm machinery would put them all out of work. Well it did. There are very few farm workers now, but workers are better off. There are other jobs and the increased wealth it generated got rid of the Dickensian squalor of the nineteenth century.
The challenge is managing the transition.
Employment remains steady, MORE skilled positions.