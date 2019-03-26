This week’s poll: automation, Industry 4.0 and employment

How will digital manufacturing, robotics and associated technologies affect employment levels in engineering?

Every wave of mechanisation and automation that has hit industry has affected employment patterns, from the first Industrial Revolution to the present day. Concerns remain, and the introduction and spread of robotics and automation has raised concerns that human employees could be the victims of technology. Industry 4.0 goes hand-in-hand with automation, as the digital technologies which enable it are suited to monitoring the operation and optimisation of automated equipment. Proponents of the technology often claim that it is, in fact, a net job creator, as it necessitates new positions in programming and planning the use of technology, yet concerns remain.

Yesterday, the Office of National Statistics published an analysis of trends finding that, of 20 million people whose jobs were studied in 2017, 7.4 per cent were at high risk of being replaced by automation. The ONS has also produced a “bot” to predict which jobs are most at risk, and says that overall, women, young people and those who work part-time are most likely to be at risk from automation.

This subject remains of high interest to the sectors covered by The Engineer, and we would like to know what readers think the overall trend is likely to be. Do you think that, overall, automation will reduce employment levels in engineering; do you think that it will increase the number of people employed by the sector; or do you believe that employment levels are likely to stay static but some skilled positions are likely to become redundant – that is to say, the jobs which are lost to automation will not be replaced, although they will be balanced by jobs which currently do not exist?

As usual, we welcome debate and comment on this subject. One thing that might be of interest is to predict which positions in engineering are most like it to be adversely affected by automation, and whether particular regions might be disproportionally affected. We will publish the results of this poll on 3rd April.