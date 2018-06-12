This week’s poll: Jaguar Land Rover in Slovakia

What is the main message we should take from Jaguar Land Rover’s decision to move production of Land Rover Discovery from Solihull to Slovakia?

Engineering industry news is dominated today by JLR’s decision to build a new factory in Slovakia to build its Land Rover Discovery models while retooling its Solihull plant to make new models of Range Rovers. Many commentators have expressed different opinions on what conclusion should be drawn from this decision, and we would like to ask Engineer readers what they think is the most important message the decision sends.

Is the decision to build a new plant in Eastern Europe rather than the UK a deliberate snub to UK manufacturing? Should it be taken as a warning that JLR – and, indeed, other automotive companies – could withdraw manufacturing from the UK if its exit from the European Union is disadvantageous to them? Alternatively, is it a consequence of the rapid developments in production engineering in the automotive sector, such as introduction of industry 4.0 technologies, which makes it necessary for such extensive retooling that this move makes financial sense, and considering JLR’s stated plans to use a reconfigured Solihull plant to build new Range Rover models, should be seen as no cause for alarm?

You may, of course, consider that the true significance of the decision is a combination of the above. However, we are asking the simple question of which do you believe is the most important. We therefore ask you to pick only one option, and moreover, in the interests of constructive discussion, any comments requesting an ‘All of the Above’ option will not be published.

For all other comments, we asked readers to take note of our guidelines for comment contents and remind everyone that the comment section is moderated. We may edit for grammar, spelling and clarity and will try to ensure that discussion remains on track. We will publish the results of this poll on 19 June.