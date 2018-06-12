This week’s poll: Jaguar Land Rover in Slovakia

What is the main message we should take from Jaguar Land Rover’s decision to move production of Land Rover Discovery from Solihull to Slovakia?
Engineering industry news is dominated today by JLR’s decision to build a new factory in Slovakia to build its Land Rover Discovery models while retooling its Solihull plant to make new models of Range Rovers. Many commentators have expressed different opinions on what conclusion should be drawn from this decision, and we would like to ask Engineer readers what they think is the most important message the decision sends.
Is the decision to build a new plant in Eastern Europe rather than the UK a deliberate snub to UK manufacturing? Should it be taken as a warning that JLR – and, indeed, other automotive companies – could withdraw manufacturing from the UK if its exit from the European Union is disadvantageous to them? Alternatively, is it a consequence of the rapid developments in production engineering in the automotive sector, such as introduction of industry 4.0 technologies, which makes it necessary for such extensive retooling that this move makes financial sense, and considering JLR’s stated plans to use a reconfigured Solihull plant to build new Range Rover models, should be seen as no cause for alarm?
You may, of course, consider that the true significance of the decision is a combination of the above. However, we are asking the simple question of which do you believe is the most important. We therefore ask you to pick only one option, and moreover, in the interests of constructive discussion, any comments requesting an ‘All of the Above’ option will not be published.
For all other comments, we asked readers to take note of our guidelines for comment contents and remind everyone that the comment section is moderated. We may edit for grammar, spelling and clarity and will try to ensure that discussion remains on track. We will publish the results of this poll on 19 June.
My vote was to buy a Skoda.
Solihull is not a cheap place to make cars. But if this was really about rationalisation they would move Velar and F-Pace, not Discovery, as Discovery shares a pan with the big Range Rover models. More likely it is to allow those big models to be made in either place in due course. I’d guess that during a downturn, they’ll make as many cars as possible in the cheapest market, and use Solihull only as a top-up place when things are busy.
Discovery share the plan with the sport, not FFRR.
FPace and Velar with the saloon cars.
Of course it might backfire on JLR if the UK does get a bad deal from the EU.
Two issues perhaps might make this uneconomical in the long run if no deal or a punitive one:
1. Cost of parts shipped across borders.
2. UK public scratching Land Rover Discovery off its shopping list of Buy British in case of a trade war. That would be a shame but highly probable.
Pfffft. I give it six months until they come crawling back, after all, what have the Slovakians got that we haven’t got eh?
“Excellent transport links to the rest of the continent”
yeah, well, apart from the excellent transport links to the rest of the continent, what have the Slovakian’s got that we ain’t?!
“substantial knowledge base in Luxury SUV manufacturing after producing the Cayenne, Q7 and Toureg”
Well obviously they’ve got the substantial knowledge base, but part from that and the excellent transport links to the rest of the continent, what else have they got?
“A labour rate less than 50% of the UK? Guaranteed tariff- free access to European markets? ”
etc etc.
Get used to it.
When I saw this piece of news yesterday, my first thought was the certainty that The Engineer would pick up on this and make yet another Brexit bashing poll out of it. It seems the editorial team are becoming very one dimensional! JLR themselves have not been drawn into the politics and are not blaming Brexit, so why should we? I believe they are just looking to sustain/grow/run their business the best way they see fit. The fact that they are getting Solihull ready for newer models should surely be seen as a positive. It could simply be a capacity problem. I assume car plants capable of that type of production cannot just be plucked out of thin air.
JLR’s decision to move production to Poland is obviously not good for the UK and which plant they use to produce units at particular times is entirely up to them, any business would take full advantage of any financial incentives. It may work out, post Brexit, that the EU workers may have more protection in wage terms than the UK?
This looks like a move to a more effective cost base to produce models and is a straight forward business decision. Solihull attracted a significant amount of skilled workers for non skilled jobs due to the level of pay and i am sure the margin in a Range Rover can stand such a high labour cost. It is the companies in the supply chain who will suffer due to increased logistics costs in supporting build and will this lead JLR into sourcing locally within Europe. We will wait and see what commitment Tata have to UK manufacturing when it comes down to the bottom line? Will we also see realistic wage levels return to Solihull to maintain its competitiveness???
Brexit NEEDS bashing, mashing and smashing. It’s a total loser all round for everyone with nothing to benefit anyone except yay blue passports. I’m still waiting for someone, anyone, to explain one single future benefit from this whole debacle.
Sadly Brexit seems to be the only way to avoid a Federal Europe run by Ego-maniacs in Brussels. The common market was a great idea, however Brussels controlling our laws, borders, etc, etc was a step seen by many as too far. Sadly the EU is also so corrupt that they cannot produce annual financial reports. All in all staying within the EU is seen as crazy for the British public who have historically fought long and hard for our freedom.
The EU’s annual reports have been signed off as accurate by auditors every year since 2007.
I’ve owned 5 land rovers in my time the last one being a series 2 discovery. I found then to be good work horses and the early series 2 , 2A and 3 land rovers (pre defender) easy to work on and cheap.
I didn’t by a new one (new to me) this last time, I bought a Subaru Forester, better built, cheaper, reliable and just as capable on and off road for my use. Land Rover & Range Rover have become more about the badge than the car. The move to Slovakia may prove to be a good thing, the work force knows how to put a car together, the price may come down (maybe not!) and reliability may go up. As for Brexit who knows what effect it will have on anything.
I believe it was always JLR`s intention to move production of Landrover overseas it is not until now that it has been made known `where`.
As for Brexit it remains to be seen whether tarrifs & logistic costs force JLR & other remaining manufacturers production bases overseas or if the government will offer initiatives (bribes from the public purse) for them to remain.
It doesn’t make sense to spend yet more energy moving electric powertrains from Wolverhampton to a new i-Pace factory in Slovakia. Why not build them close together? After all, an MG factory is likely to become vacant shortly, considering the lack of sales.
Where are the batteries going to come from? They are also going to be expensive to truck around, considering their weight. That’s before any tariffs.
Regarding benefits from Brexit, Brexit Bulldog Liam Fox couldn’t explain any this morning.
And we could have had blue passports without indulging in the self-destructive 19th century jingoism that is Brexit