Nearly half of UK manufacturers fear post-Brexit skills crunch

A new EEF report has found that 47 per cent of UK manufacturers are concerned about accessing the skills they require after the UK leaves the EU.
“Navigating Brexit: The Migration Minefield”, urges more clarity from the UK government in relation to the post-Brexit landscape. According to the report, more than two-thirds (68 per cent) of manufacturers want guidance on what the changes after March 2019 will mean for employers and their EU employees.
While the overall rate of EU workers departing the UK has eased, 17 per cent of companies reported a drop in applications from EU citizens, while 13 per cent are still seeing an increase in European workers leaving their jobs. The EEF claims that many of those employees are returning to the EU permanently, with companies struggling to recruit suitably skilled staff in the UK.
“Skills shortages are endemic in manufacturing and engineering and companies are becoming increasingly concerned about their ability to access the skills they need post-Brexit,” said Tim Thomas, director of Skills and Employment Policy at EEF.
“While the slump in job applications from the EU has slowed, there is still much to be done to make sure UK businesses are still able to attract the very best talent from Europe over the coming months as we proceed towards our exit from the EU as well as retaining that talent after Britain leaves the EU.”
To mitigate against the skills shortage, companies are investing more in their existing workforces. Almost half of the respondents (47 per cent) are increasing training programmes for all current employees with 37 per cent boosting apprenticeship and/or graduate recruitment schemes. One in five (20 per cent) companies say they will improve pay and benefits, with a similar number (21 per cent) looking to accelerate automation plans.
One particular area where the EEF is seeking clarity is workers who are posted to Europe from the UK. Whether just a short trip for a trade fair or exhibition, or a longer posting to conduct business, the majority of UK manufacturers (71 per cent) regularly send employees to the EU. Minimising the red tape around these trips post-Brexit is vitally important for industry, according to Thomas.
“Many companies do not realise that sending a member of staff to the EU to attend a conference or trade show involves the same posting mechanism as sending someone to the EU for a month or more,” he said.
“The government must deliver a good trade deal which lets businesses travel into the EU for short-term posting as a matter of urgency. This is particularly important in terms of servicing and repair work which are tied into most contracts as well as having the ability to attend trade fairs and market new products and services to sell into EU markets.”
Every one of these predators has repeatedly refused to invest in training the local workforce. Something about chickens coming home to roost springs to mind.
Jeff – you can’t possibly know this to be true.
Don’t worry, it will all be fine – this will force UK companies to employ unskilled locals with the same results as in Zimbabwe when “indigenisation” became a policy there.
It is a mystery to me why large corporations can’t find the ‘talent’ they need from within the UK. Are British people intrinsically less talented than people from other countries? I accept that there might be exceptional cases but these are rare. How about industries invest in training instead of poaching talent trained by foreign industry??
>Are British people intrinsically less talented than people from other countries? >>
I work in a very international company, and I have worked in British companies. Judged by my experience, the answer to your question is a firm “no”.
The reason firms look elsewhere is
1) The UK has been a service-oriented economy for some three decades, so that where STEM grads have gone in the past
2) More supply gives cheaper costs. So why not cast your net wide? Firms are money-making machines, they are not interested in the welfare of the public.
Is this 47%, more, or less, than the proportion worried about skills shortage before Brexit? As far as I can remember, about half of employers have always moaned about the difficulties of recruiting skilled workers. I.e. those already trained by someone else. It’s about time they actually did some training themselves.
Yester year, long before the ill judged joining with the EU, companies trained their own staff with a view to not running short of the required skills, now they must start to do it again, Oh dear, cannot poach from the continent any more!
Just to point out that the issue here isn’t poasching from ‘the continent’ as the phrase is usually used, ie Europe. These visas were applied for from outside the EU and EEA.
I had hoped that with the departure of Mr Scuoler that the EEF might return to its role of advising Companies rather than proseletyzing: however, no such luck. The Engineer ought to appreciate that the EEF stands for Engineering Employers Federation and they have little actual interest in engineering or engineers.
How about a pro-Brexit article???
We just report the news Jack.