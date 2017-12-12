Video Interview: Sir Vince Cable talks industrial strategy and Brexit

The Engineer spoke to the former Business Secretary and current leader of the Liberal Democrats Sir Vince Cable about industrial strategy, Brexit, and the power of engineering collaboration at the Engineer’s annual C2I conference in Coventry (December 7th, 2017)
Collaborate to Innovate. As Professional Engineers, we have been doing this Worldwide for centuries. Using this platform to offer the usual Brexit negativity by Mr Cable is predictable as is wishing to maintain the status quo. His arguments appear tired and lazy. Democracy, positivity, energy and change is a more fitting message and one which Professional Engineers better identify with.
Well said John Ellison. Agree with every word.
I also agree John and Roger.
Unfortunately the more Engineer articles I read, the more I am convinced that the editorial staff push and push anti Brexit sentiments.
It is time they recognised that the UK is leaving the EU and should project some positivity in that direction.
Most of the Brexit comments from MPs remind me of the millennium bug hysteria, I’m sure it will not run perfectly smoothly as politicians are involved but it is up to us to make it a success