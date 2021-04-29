Webinar: Smart, agile turnaround management

Companies across the oil and gas, power, mining, metals and chemicals sectors face four key challenges when it comes to turnaround management; boosting planning productivity, ensuring safe execution, minimizing shutdown duration and extending the turnaround cycle.

Today’s digital technology provides powerful capabilities to transform traditional business processes into more efficient ones. This typically applies to the management of turnaround.

Dassault Systèmes integrated solution eliminates data disconnects and brings true real-time visibility into every aspect of such critical turnaround processes. This includes not only during its execution but also, maybe more importantly during its long preparation phase.

Discover more during this webinar, on how doing things differently can bring significant and sustainable benefits in terms of safety, reliability and profitability, while helping extend the time between shutdowns.

Learn how to: – Optimize planning and execution of plant turnaround cycle – Implement an agile, collaborative turnaround management process – Reduce planning and preparation workload by up to 30% as well as up to 30% schedule and cost improvements