World’s biggest CO2 removal plant switched on in Iceland

In a landmark moment for the development of so-called negative emissions technologies, the world’s largest direct air capture facility designed to remove CO2 from the atmosphere has begun operation in Iceland.
Developed by Swiss company Climeworks the new plant – named Orca – is powered by renewable energy from ON Power’s Hellisheiði Geothermal Power Plant.
According to its developer it will capture upto 4000 tons of CO₂ every year, which will then be trapped in stone using a natural mineralisation process developed by project partner Carbfix.
The process works by using giant fans to draw air into the collectors. This is passed over a highly selective filter material that capture the carbon dioxide. Once the filter material is full the collector is closed and the temperature increased to between 80 and 100 °C. At this point the carbon dioxide is released from the filter, mixed with water and pumped deep underground where the carbon dioxide reacts with the basalt rock and turns into stone within a few years.
Constructed in under 15 months, the Orca plant is based on a modular system formed of stackable container-size collector units making it relatively easy to build similar systems at other sites and to scale it up. Orca consists of eight such collector containers, with an annual capture capacity of 500 tons each. In a statement, Climeworks said it is targeting megaton removal capacity by the end of the decade.
Commenting on the opening of the facility Climeworks co-CEO and co-founder Jan Wurzbacher said: “Orca, as a milestone in the direct air capture industry, has provided a scalable, flexible and replicable blueprint for Climeworks’ future expansion. With this success, we are prepared to rapidly ramp up our capacity in the next years. Achieving global net-zero emissions is still a long way to go, but with Orca, we believe that Climeworks has taken one significant step closer to achieving that goal.’’
Well intentioned but wrong in so many ways. I reckon they’ll need to blow one thousand six hundred cubic metres of air to extract one kilogram of CO2. Fortunately they’ve chosen a site with appropriate geology AND next to a geothermal power plant to provide reliable power and the heat to regenerate the filters – but there can only be a handful of similar locations in the world
Can we have some numbers please?
How efficient is this process?
How does it compare with just using the electricity instead of a coal/gas/oil plant to avoid producing CO2 in the first place?
How much Basalt is required? How long will it last?
May be the people behind this futile project believe in it themselves, but more likely it is cynical speculation in having naive politicians and streetsmart investors (selling the stock before the share price collapses) paying for it.
Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) is a very hard thing to do – I understand that no project has met its targets. Direct Air Capture (DAC) is even harder.
Look up the history of the Gorgon field run by Chevron. It is failing to meet targets for 80% CO2 capture, from natural gas, which is contaminated with 10% CO2 and which must be removed before the methane can be liquified. All they have to do is store it but they are failing to meet the targets.
Even so Chevron packed 5M tonnes away over a 3-year period – 4000 tons seems small beer in comparison.
Surely the better strategy in the short term to avert the Climate Catastrophe, is to use the energy to replace GHG generative technologies.
Once they are in place, long-term we can look to cleaning up the atmosphere using whatever spare energy we have to do so.
Direct carbon capture from the air (DAC) is a tough job, but if you capture it directly from an exhaust stream it works better; see what Aramco is doing:
https://www.aramco.com/en/sustainability/climate-change/managing-our-footprint/carbon-capture-utilization-and-storage?utm_source=googleads&utm_medium=ppc&utm_campaign=GO_GB_EN_Carbon_Capture_Air_EX&gclid=CjwKCAjw7fuJBhBdEiwA2lLMYb7C85568BLWdR_ucQh8YZtssWlv6soX1LpgLpqBsbWKzqXSuFTrhBoCtsAQAvD_BwE#
To meet its ineffectual net-zero target the UK is planning to follow the line of removing CO2 from the atmosphere, using technologies like this one assumes. Last year mankind emitted 34.2 Gtonnes CO2, growing at a rate of about 1 Gtonne / year. Even at the Mtonne scale this technology is of little consequence to the level of CO2 in the atmosphere: most of which is natural anyway.
The outcome of this study will be useful in showing how much energy is actually needed to remove 1 tonne CO2 and what capture efficiency can be achieved
As Trevor notes above the air flowrates needed are enormous and if Icelandic dust appears the filters could block very quickly. Wonder who is paying for this demonstrator!
Numbers!!! You wouldn’t be an “engineer” would you?
Tragic. CCS is right down there with Blue Hydrogen for massively wasteful green-wash. Instead, use the geothermal power to generate electricity (or maybe Green Hydrogen) and export.
Mind you, if we really go for it with geothermal power, maybe we could stop a magma flow!
That’s about 58.4 UK cars co2 emissions per year according to google. About the same as 40,000 trees.
I guess with COP26 on the horizon we’ll get more of this.
IMO … efficiency, cost, etc. of these types of projects are irrelevant. There will be huge subsidies and willing, misguided, investors involved which will ensure the venture capitalists get very rich before slithering away to leave these projects rusting and ignored as a memorial to man’s greed and environmental stupidity.
Plant trees if you want to capture carbon efficiently and cost effectively. Anything else is BS.
If your sink is overflowing, you don’t fix it by bailing out the water. You fix it by turning off the tap.