Quote and order CNC machined parts in a more efficient way

Manufacturing parts has been a time-consuming process for a long time. With the Xometry tool, you can now get a free quote online in seconds and instantly access the world’s largest manufacturing capacity.

A game changer in custom manufacturing

With demand for custom manufacturing on the rise, Xometry runs a revolutionary online platform that provides instant quotes in just a few clicks. Say goodbye to waiting weeks to get a quote for your CNC machining project: thanks to this tool, Xometry has reduced lead times from quote request to delivery up to just ten days.

Once your CAD files have been imported into the platform, the Instant Quote Engine starts running and estimates the manufacturing and delivery costs for your project within 30 seconds. You then have access to the world’s largest production capacity for CNC machining, 3D printing, sheet metal production, and injection moulding.

With a network of over 2000 partners across Europe, Xometry is able to provide CNC machining services for any complexity of work, from prototyping to mass production. While short lead times are a strength of Xometry, quality is at the heart of the business. That’s why each partner undergoes a strict qualification process before joining the Xometry network.

Get an Instant Quote in 3 steps

Step 1 – Import your CAD files into the secure Instant Quote platform (my.xometry.eu/quote). Multiple designs for different parts can be imported at the same time to produce a single quote. In less than a minute, a detailed cost estimation appears on the screen.

Step 2 – First select the CNC machining process you require (turning, milling, drilling). You can then choose from over 30 materials, both metals (aluminium, steel, stainless steel, titanium, copper) and polymers (PP, PC, POM, PEEK, Nylon, etc.), and from a wide range of finishes and certifications.

Step 3 – Once you have selected the required options, all you need to do is confirm the order and pay for it on the secure payment platform. Your design will be analysed by a team of engineers, and your request will be sent to the most suitable supplier, in terms of both cost and quality.

At every stage of the manufacturing process, from quotation to delivery of parts, you are in contact with the Xometry team and receive notifications at each new phase of the project.

A tool created by engineers, for engineers

The Instant Quote tool is a great help to engineers and product designers who are looking for a reliable partner to provide estimates for various parts and prototypes, but also to save time. Xometry’s pricing and sourcing algorithm cross-references thousands of pieces of data in seconds to provide the user with the most competitively priced quote possible.

Xometry also offers lots of practical information on its website and on its instant quote platform: descriptions of the different CNC machining processes, mistakes to avoid when creating designs, how to reduce the cost of manufacturing machined parts, descriptions of the various materials available. Whatever your needs are, you can find useful content to help you on your manufacturing journey.