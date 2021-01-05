Brexit deal: relieved, delighted or worried?

In this week’s poll we’re asking readers of The Engineer whether you think the historic EU-UK trade agreement will be good or bad for UK manufacturing?
After more than four-and-half years of toxic debate and damaging uncertainty that has stalled investment and undermined business confidence, the conclusion of an EU-UK trading agreement has been greeted with relief across industry.
For many businesses across the UK manufacturing and engineering sectors a no-deal scenario – triggering the overnight disappearance of tariff-free trade with the EU – would have been a disaster. Indeed, fears over the consequences of such a turn of events were the overriding concern of respondents to our very own business confidence survey, which was published last month.
The fact that this has been avoided means that companies can now look ahead with some clarity, and begin making plans for the future.
However, there are still areas of concern. Whilst a deal has apparently reduced the risk of Kent being turned into a lorry park, post-Christmas cross-channel traffic levels are currently relatively low, and the true impact of extra regulatory and border checks will only become apparent in the weeks and months ahead. And for many businesses, particularly those who rely on the seamless movement of goods and components across EU borders, the change – though not as damaging as it could have been – is still far from welcome.
In this week’s poll we’re asking how our readers are feeling about the deal, and specifically what impact you think it will have on UK manufacturing and engineering.
Will the manufacturing base be left weaker by a deal that complicates our trading relationship with our biggest partner? Or does it provide an improved framework for UK businesses? Is it too early to tell what impact it will have? Or perhaps – like many – you feel that whatever imperfections it may or may not have, an end to much of the uncertainty that has dogged the UK economy for almost five years will have a rejuvenating impact on industry.
The question is ill-defined. If it means “Is the Brexit deal better than no deal?” then the answer is yes but if it means “Is the Brexit deal better than belonging to the EU?” or “is the Brexit deal better than the Single Market?” then the answer is firmly no.
The facts are clear: the UK has erected non-tariff barriers with our biggest trading partners where there were none and raised the height of what controls there were (largely for sound reasons), and all for no gain. Moreover, the services that sit around goods have been sacrificed in this deal, apparently because of Nelsonian eyes, either deliberately or by ineptitude. UK manufacture needs ready access to skills and the size and shape of that requirement changes over time – the FoM that the country enjoyed went a good way to mitigating that need, and there new regime that has been put into place simply makes the UK a less attractive prospect for talent and harder to hire (and before the “we should grow our own” brigade jumps in, we have been trying to do so for over 50 years and yet here we are, further encumbered by an ill-financed approach to tertiary education and training). Even before the deal, EU buyers were diverting procurement away from the UK and FDI was moving away from UK shores. And again, all for what net benefits exactly?
Fully, agreed. I answered the question as if it had asked, ‘Is the deal that has been agreed better than what we had before?’ A resounding NO
Can someone tell me the difference between Teresa May’s proposal and the Boris agreement? I know the difference is there somewhere (other than the HMRC tax debacle) but beats me what it is. To me this agreement was a waste of 18 months if there is no significant difference!
I whole heartedly agree with you Chris.
Fantastic that we have a deal, we need to trade with our nearest partners and we were always going to have to compromise. So glad to be out of the EU and making our own way in the world, as global Britain, too many people still not accepting the result of the referendum and the subsequent confirmation at the ballot box.
“The question is ill-defined”
Chris you are wrong, as with all opinion polls, the questions are defined to give the answer required
Example – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G0ZZJXw4MTA
This survey is a bit like asking what type of execution you would prefer – None is the required choice. i.e. It presumes Brexit was a good choice.
But like choosing a preferred method of execution, then the deal we have is better than none.
PS. Execution by reducing O2 pressure such as in a high altitude test chamber is probably the least painful way – if you had a choice!
Brexit is bad and self defeating, It is better than no deal but it separates us from European Technology and Finance . Finance for development was always very difficult to get from a Conservative Government . This time out of Europe it looks as if the City will also be hit hard which may eventually bring sense to our nation
Over the last 2 years business has been threatened consistently with no deal. Whilst this has damaged confidence and reduced investment, the main purpose has been to get business to accept a bare bones deal with relief, rather than the scorn it deserves.
So yes, this is better than no-deal, but it’s a hell of a lot worse than being in the single market, let alone the EU.
A specific threat is that the customs delays will make it harder to use JIT supply chains, giving British business a disadvantage. Meanwhile, finished goods from the EU can happily manage a day’s delay at customs. With these rules, why would anyone invest in new production capacity in the UK, as opposed to within the single market?
Exactly correct.
100% – Brexit is, was, and always will be a self-harm scar inflicted by the Conservatives and their disaster-capitalist cronies on the backs of the deluded nationalists and ill-informed discontents, and fuelled by the illegal and nefarious funding of Banks and his Russian friends. And Farage the irrelevant.
Massive self-harming own goal against all rational sense.
This agreement was signed at the last moment, so obviously the negotiators were able to extract loads of last minute concessions by using their negotiating leverage. I can’t think of those advantages, but Johnson assures me they are there, and he would never lie.
it is too early to tell if Brexit is good or bad for the UK. However the reasons for leaving given by the proponents of Brexit are negative and contrary to where the world is going. Covid 19 is showing us all that we need to stick together to help each other no matter where we are. EU&Britain will have to help AFRICA to get rid of covid 19. We are in this world together – we work together and row together – not walk away and believe we will achieve more alone!
How is it better, to pay billions of £’s more than you receive, to subsidise other member states?
Too early to tell.
We know we have been sold down the river but it’s unclear how far down this particular creek we have been left paddle-less.
Fishing – no change whatsoever for UK fishermen – SNAFU.
NI – they have done quite well with a boot in each camp, but their future is unclear.
Food Standards – totally watered down to allow for the sale of contaminated, and unlabeled, US food products into the UK.
We the tax payers will be paying for this 100% Tory folly for the rest of our lives.
Leaving the Eu was stupid in the first place and was only of benefit to those individuals who have vast sums of money (Conservatives in the main, but not exclusively). The people of the UK were both played and lied to, by MP’s in general who want a captive UK populace to themselves.
Is the current deal any good, NO it is not, its just a desperate last ditch measure to gain the popular vote for a bunch of ingrates.
And when the dust settles and the brexiteers finally realise (not that they will admit) what they have inflicted on us how do we get back in? If that does come about it will certainly not be on as good terms as we previously enjoyed. We had the ability to stand up for ourselves while a member, it is only because of the pompous attitiude of the civil service obeying the exact letter of the law instead of following the spirit as every other other EU nation did that caused problems. We already had a defined border as an island nation, so the problem with immigration was non-eu people. And as for the self-centred oligarchs and conservative funders baying to be let loose for their own selfish benefit! Apart from a handul no one in the conservative party understands cost-benefit analysis, strategic and long term planning concepts, or even about national economics beyond what they can stuff into their back pockets, possibly in anonymous brown envelopes!
I am worried that a hurried, last minute deal contains something bad for the UK.
The devil is always in the detail (somewhere in the 1500 pages of the agreement that has not been scrutinised by Parliament)…
Even Johnson couldn’t cite a benefit when asked by Andrew Marr on Sunday.
“If you think training is expensive, try ignorance instead” seems apt.
Mass delusion will morph into mass dissatisfaction, mass disillusionment. The health & welfare of “Enemies of the People” & other undesirables is at increasing risk as this lying, narcissist, sociopathic government seeks to deflect criticism & anger onto scapegoats.
Sunak is a devotee of “creative destruction” and callously ignored the plight of hungry children. He still ignores & lies about meeting with representatives of the 2.9 million excluded self-employed.
This government is destroying livelihoods, opportunities, businesses & the fabric of civil society.
Surely the fundamental purpose of engineering is to improve people’s lives?
Engineers can use their critical thinking, logic, risk analysis, numeracy & other skills to counter-act this by getting involved in local & national politics; don’t leave it to others.
“Daddy what did you do during the Crony-Capitalist coup?”
Yes – But not just the Conservative – There were many traditionally Labour voters who voted Brexit. Probably go as far as saying the majority of the middle of the road and to the left conservative voters (aka those capable of thinking!) were remainers.
Brexit happened due to the perfect political storm of a weakened labour party (Corbyn), the inability of the electorate to factor out the lies told by Brexiteer’s and the EU attitude at the time. Suspect now it would be a totally different result . But we have what we have, and have to make do with being second class citizens in Europe, a poor trade deal and except many of our previous rights .
Think not? Well we already see companies such as Facebook now moving UK users from Ireland to California as the EU privacy laws (with teeth) no longer apply.
To all the dismembered ‘Black Knights’ here, hankering for yet another round against King Arthur, I’d simply point out that we are where we are because our MPs couldn’t agree what they were for, only what they were against https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2019/mar/27/alternative-brexit-options-what-will-john-bercow-select-for-indicative-votes
John, what you suggest is akin to the situation with taxation where a lot of people pay in more than they will take out but the overall benefits for everyone are systems an individual could never afford individually. The EU provides lots of benefits to all its citizens, which we have now lost, and, we’ll never see any benefit whatsoever from not paying the £350Bn contributions you may have seen on the side of a bus
I’ll take the question at face value, since anyone sane and knowledgeable knows that anything will be worse for most manufacturing than what we had before. For complex manufacturing the full integration in the EU supply chains was paramount, and no deal will be even half as good as membership. For animal/vegetable-based products SPS is a real problem, and nothing will come close to single market membership (as the EFTA experience showed).
So, at face value, the question is whether having a deal *now* is better than not having a deal. Let me set out what I think this question requires us to compare.
On the one hand, there’s the deal. The deal we have now will mitigate maximally the effects of leaving the SM and CU, while still providing a large initial shock and then slowly removing the mitigation over the next 6 years. This guarantees continued uncertainty, but allows for incremental changes to adapt to the new terms of trade.
On the other hand, there is the hypothetical case of no deal, where we would have faced a full and complete change to bare WTO trade at the worst possible terms. No mitigation, no trade facilitation and a lot of ill will. This would be so bad that there is no doubt in my mind that the government would have agreed a trade deal within months. This would essentially be the same kind of deal we have now: the EU is unlikely to offer anything better, and the government is unlikely to accept dramatically different terms under the current crew.
As engineers, we know this choice very well from classical system control theory. A fast transition leads to overshoot and a long period of instability. A short transition will take longer but be more predictable. Seems a matter of taste, really.
However, vast, complex systems like national economies don’t end up in the same state under slow or fast transitions. They are inherently chaotic, and classical control theory doesn’t apply.
I think that this deal will cause the economy to be in constant flux for much longer, but in the end it will be more like today’s economy.
A brief but very educational few months without a deal would cause more drastic changes and they would happen faster. The push for far deeper trade deals with the EU would be stronger and start earlier. The end point would be a dramatically different economy, with a better optimised trade deal with the EU. It would be achieved faster.
So would I prefer no deal? Of course not, for the same reason that, as an engineer, I would not test outrageous new concepts directly on my customers. While it’s tempting to go for the “let’s quickly see what actually would break first” experiment, the danger that things would break irreversibly is simply too high. This is a chaotic system, and most of the attractors correspond to really bad situations that are hard to fix: just look at the state of the world.
So as a responsible engineer, I would have to advise going with the slow, painful route.
Once again all we hear from the Unreformed Remainer Brigade is that tehewhole concept of Brexit was stupid, and that, by inference, anyone who voted for or now supports or accepts Brexit are stupid. What was, is, and will continue to be exceedingly stupid, is to try to force an unwilling population into political servitude, and to believe that they can be held there. There is zero political accountability in the EU to any of the populace, either within any country or collectively across all of the member countries. The EU Parliament is a sham, as it can neither propose or rescind legislation, merely having the ability to rubber stamp what has been cooked up by ntable people behing closed doors. Some may be comfortable with this if they believe that they themselves can gain some short term advantage from the situation, but for the majority of people in all countries the EU has been, and will continue to be a disaster. The Covid immunisation failure in the EU should be a wake up call to the risks of centralised control of events, where the desire for a political direction overrides the common sense action. The whole concept of one size fits all goes against the manner in which nature has successfully operated in the world since the first life evolved. Nature abhors single solution strategy, which is why each generation of seeds offers a variation from the last, so that when events act against one variant of a plant, a different variation may just manage to survive to carry the genes forward. We would also do well to remember that despite his years of preparation, and impressive engineering, WW2 was lost by Hitler due mainly to his obsession for centralised control. I suggest that it is time to celebrate Brexit, because you can be very sure indeed that no matter what the short term inconvenience may be (if any) the population will ensure that we are never again dragged by political sleight of hand into giving up the ability to remove those in charge in their entirety, and to fully erase any actions they have taken with which the electorate are disattisfied. I am not, and never have been a supporter of Tony Benn, but the EU, which was never given a democratic mandate in this country fails his Five Tests of Democracy, and thus it will never gain acceptance in a UK which is now fully attuned to the duplicity and dishonesty of the political classes. Time to look forward not backwards, and to grasp with both hands the opportunities which await us in a brave new world.