Government unveils Net Zero Strategy

The UK’s ambitions to be a Net Zero nation by 2050 have been laid out in the government’s Net Zero Strategy.
Building on last year’s 10 Point Plan, the UK Net Zero Strategy sets out an economy-wide plan that aims to support British businesses and consumers make the transition to clean energy and green technology.
The government believes its measures will ‘unlock up to £90bn of private investment by 2030 and support 440,000 jobs’.
As part of its strategy, the government has made an extra £350m available to support the electrification of UK vehicles and their supply chains. Another £620m is for targeted electric vehicle grants and infrastructure, particularly local on-street residential charge points.
In heavy industry, an extra £140m is being made available through the Industrial and Hydrogen Revenue Support scheme to accelerate industrial carbon capture and hydrogen, which is expected to ‘bridge the gap between industrial energy costs from gas and hydrogen’ and help green hydrogen projects get off the ground. To this end, two carbon capture clusters – Hynet Cluster in North West England and North Wales and the East Coast Cluster in Teesside and the Humber – have been selected to lead Track 1 of a programme to decarbonise industry from 2025.
In a statement, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “The UK’s path to ending our contribution to climate change will be paved with well-paid jobs, billions in investment and thriving green industries – powering our green industrial revolution across the country.
“By moving first and taking bold action, we will build a defining competitive edge in electric vehicles, offshore wind, carbon capture technology and more, whilst supporting people and businesses along the way.
“With the major climate summit COP26 just around the corner, our strategy sets the example for other countries to build back greener too as we lead the charge towards global net zero.”
Other measures set out in the UK Net Zero Strategy include an extra £500m towards ‘projects to develop the green technologies of the future’, £120m towards the development of nuclear projects through the Future Nuclear Enabling Fund, £3.9bn of new funding for decarbonising heat and buildings, and a move toward commercialising sustainable aviation fuel.
Commenting on the announcement, Chris Ball, MD of Nuclear and Power at Atkins said: “The scale of the challenge to achieve net zero is greater than any engineering programme ever delivered, from the build rate required to decarbonise power by 2035 to the scale and pace of the programme required to retrofit buildings and transform our transportation systems and infrastructure. The demand for skills and resources and the pressure on supply chains cannot be under-estimated.
“We have long called for a whole system approach to delivering net zero and the need for an Energy System Architect to oversee such a complex overhaul of such critical infrastructure.”
The Net Zero Strategy will be submitted to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) as the UK’s second Long Term Low Greenhouse Gas Emission Development Strategy under the Paris Agreement.
I wouldn’t recommend the UKs strategy for other countries unless those countries are determined to destroy their economies and feed their tax payer funds into the pockets of the private sector.
And, the UK is certainly not a leader unless you are talking about green hype and hypocrisy.
Green Hydrogen usually isn’t;
Carbon Capture doesn’t;
Small Nuclear is needed.
The very, very small tail that is the UK is not going to wag the huge body of the dog that is China, India, USA, Russia and the EU. Get real, the people of the UK cannot afford this green fantasy.
Priorities, priorities, priorities: 100,000 vacancies for nursing, NHS in chaos, over 5 year backlog for treatment. It’s not the climate that’s going to kill us, it’s government incompetence and corruption.
I think it would be far more cost effective if the COP26 agreed to underpin all learning at every level around the World with the UN SDGs: (see https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kGcrYkHwE80). By the time 2030 comes around we will then have made billions of people more aware of the problems and much more likely to come up with viable solutions.
That’s a no-brainer, to which the BEIS will never acquiesce.
There cannot be a “whole-system approach” without ENERGY storage at the top of the list and the government’s ‘Ten Point Plan’ fails to even mention ‘storage’ in ANY of its ten points!!
A miserly grant for heat pumps that covers very few houses a very small proportion of the cost… It would cost tens of thousands to insulate and replumb most houses to be suitable, many houses aren’t suitable at any cost, and many properties don’t have outside space for a pump, and they don’t really work below 5C. Yet the 200,000 houses being built every year don’t have to be fitted with them, or solar. Wouldn’t this be a better area to legislate?
I write this as I sit at my desk (at lunch) and I look over a car park for about a thousand cars. For 18 months, we all worked at home successfully, coming in when needed. But now ‘we have to be onsite to collaborate’ and ‘Get off our Pelotons’, even though we don’t actually have face to face meetings as it scores poorly on the risk assessment, so we still talk to each other on teams. There is no public transport here. So approx 900 unnecessary journeys every day. With an average commute of 15 miles, that is nearly 30,000 miles every single day. In a single week burning 20 tonnes of fuel, converting a couple of sets of tyres into microplastics and a car’s life. Ignoring the cost of an hour out of people’s lives.
An easy saving…?
The utterances from the Dear Leader are wholly disingenuous. He clearly has no grasp of the technical, engineering, operational and commercial implications of this Gadarene rush to net zero. Throwing the economy under a bus as a gesture to Climate Change virtue does not cut the mustard.
Placing emphasis on hydrogen appears misplaced if it is derived from gaseous feedstock. Green hydrogen produced using renewables is hostage to fortune in terms of intermittent power. Once produced the hydrogen has to be transported an dispensed so there is a major infrastructure investment that would need to be committed.
The excessive dependency on renewables (wind and solar) again demonstrates the lack of understanding of the need to back up these sources (overnight and in periods of slack weather) with something more dependable and controllable.
The use of SMRs is a positive note and this strand of activity needs to be accelerated. Perhaps clusters of these built in old coal fired power station sites to utilise existing cooling infrastructure and grid links. The big stumbling block is likely to be in certification and licensing.
Perhaps there is a case for some hot air recovery mechanism in parliament.
Appointing an “Energy System Architect” (why not “Energy System Czar”, I wonder): a named individual to be the public face of the Net Zero project is a good idea – they could double as a lightning conductor for criticism, if things don’t go to plan
Volunteers for the job, anyone?
Governments are brain dead, get used to it.
“as I sit at my desk (at lunch) and I look over a car park for about a thousand cars”.
Now there’s an opportunity ‘if’ the government was truly serious. Embed heat pumps in all the car parks to supply heat for offices and shops. As the council/government own a large proportion of car parks this could be enacted rather easily ? An opportunity for the government to lead by example – If they were serious, if there was the will power, if, …
The UK has exchanged a reliable, low-cost, secure power generating system for one that relies on the weather and foreign suppliers of expensive power which will accelerate the closure of UK manufacture. The biggest tragedy in all of this is that it is the poorest who are bound to suffer most; sadly, there is no credible opposition to these insane policies.
The best hope for COP26 is that it can be cancelled due to Covid!