J H Lavender joins select band of JLRQ awardees

J H Lavender has become the only privately owned manufacturer of aluminum gravity and pressure die castings in Britain to be awarded a JLRQ Award, the quality trust mark for Jaguar Land Rover.

The award recognises the West Midlands’ company’s efforts in delivering high levels of performance in relation to quality, cost and on time deliveries to Jaguar Land Rover (JLR).

“Such awards cannot be attained without the dedication of the whole team,” said JHL managing director Ian Timings. “The fact that we have received this award in our Centenary year makes it all the more special.”

The West Bromwich-based company secured its first contract with JLR in 2010 with production volumes starting a year later. JHL now supplies machined and assembled products to JLR plants in the UK and overseas for a number of vehicles

The company has also invested £6m in plant & equipment since 2012 and has added to quality accreditations with the addition of IATF16949/2016, one of the automotive industry’s most widely used international standards for quality management, and ISO9001 upgrades.

“The company is now in a very strong position as we have a solid foundation to support our continued growth and expansion into our 101st year of manufacturing,” said Timings. “Our first target is the completion of our new machining facility due by the end of Quarter 1 2018. This brand new bespoke facility will be dedicated to the machining and assembly of high integrity parts primarily for the automotive market.”

Founded in 2010, JLRQ is defined by JLR as a set of fundamental quality and manufacturing disciplines which, when followed, ensure a supplier’s success and drive a supplier’s continuous improvement. Suppliers are expected to attain a certain mark, and to put the tools in place to maintain excellence and demonstrate continuous year-on-year improvements.

