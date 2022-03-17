Nuclear roadmap calls for 15GW by 2035

Westminster’s Nuclear All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) has published a roadmap that calls for 15GW of new nuclear generation by 2035 and 30GW by 2050.
In light of the current energy crisis and comments from the prime minister earlier this week about ‘big new bets on nuclear power’, the Nuclear APPG set out a five-point plan that urges commitment to both large-scale plants as well as small modular reactors (SMRs). Alongside the 15GW and 30GW ambitions, the plan also includes reclassifying nuclear as green energy to make it eligible under the Green Financing Framework, accelerating decisions and funding on Sizewell C and SMRs, freeing up unused nuclear sites for prospective developers, and streamlining the development and planning processes.
“A lot of focus is quite rightly on how we insulate ourselves from volatile imported energy, and the government is wise to look to nuclear energy to provide the sovereign, reliable power we require to get to net zero,” said Ian Liddell-Grainger MP, chair of the Nuclear APPG.
“The five steps the Nuclear APPG is setting out today would enable the UK to deliver such nationally critical infrastructure as urgently as it is needed.”
As part of the roadmap, the APPG has also called for pre-development funding for Wylfa B/Wylfa Newydd, a proposed 2.7GW new-build on the site of the decommissioned Magnox plant in Anglesey, Wales. Previously led by Horizon Nuclear Power, a subsidiary of Hitachi, the project’s most recent suitor is a Bechtel/Westinghouse joint venture, which the APPG appears to be supporting.
“The Wylfa site on Anglesey is the best place in the UK to house a new large nuclear plant,” said Virginia Crosbie, Ynys Môn MP.
“I could not agree more that we need to be ambitious, and I fully support these five steps. A statement of intent on that ambition would be the greenlight for Wylfa along with other projects. Doing so will make a huge difference to our country’s future and should be done without delay.”
The five-point plan as set out by the Nuclear APPG is:
- BE AMBITIOUS: Define a target in the Government’s Nuclear Roadmap for Deployment of 15GW by 2035, and at least 30GW by 2050. This would show the UK is serious and committed to fleet deployments of large, small and advanced reactors
- GET THE FINANCING RIGHT: By Easter, classify nuclear as green in the UK sustainable investment taxonomy and make nuclear eligible under the Green Financing Framework
- ACCELERATE PROJECT TIMELINES: Get Sizewell C to Final Investment Decision within 12 months, allocate pre-development funding to the Bechtel/Westinghouse joint venture for Wylfa today, order 10 SMRs in this Parliament, and advance other large and small scale projects
- GIVE DEVELOPERS ACCESS TO LAND: Give the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority a mandate to lease unused nuclear sites to prospective developers, and make it clear that private owners of potential sites must make land available for nuclear development
- SUPPORT PROJECT DEVELOPMENT: Streamline the Development Consent Order process and enable developers to carry out multiple planning, consenting and licencing requirements concurrently, saving time without compromising on standards. Give all relevant regulatory bodies a net zero obligation. Assign additional money to the Future Nuclear Enabling Fund and publish details on bidding criteria and process
This looks like a long overdue outbreak of practical common sense. No doubt the anti-nuclear lobby will howl about this.
The strategy outlined now needs to be delivered and not tied down with endless obfuscation and bureaucracy.
How does this group of energy-competent Parliamentarians persuade the remaining energy-inept ones that investment in dysfunctional wind and solar power plants (WASPPs) – plus – the duplicated generating capacity of gas fired backup plant (for when the wind don’t blow and the Sun don’t shine) – is ruinous to the UK economy and bill and tax payers.
The PM wants 40 GW of offshore wind by 2030. That’s 13 ‘East Anglia Hub’-sized wind farms, costing £84.5 billion and generating a 125 TWh per year, of not-fit-for-purpose electricity, for 25 years.
The CCC want 22 GW of solar power by 2050. That’s 63 ‘Cleve Hill’-sized solar parks, costing £28.3 billion and generating 21 TWh per year, of not-fit-for-purpose electricity, for 30 years.
The same total investment of £112.8 billion would finance 63 Rolls-Royce UK SMRs which would generate 233 TWh of 24/7/365, affordable, safe, dispatchable electricity for 60 years.
The same commercial investment gets 13,980 TWh of energy-secure electricity from UK SMRs, that is 80% ‘home-made’, compared to 3,755 TWh of intermittent electricity that will forever require gas-fired backup, from technologies that are 80% imported.
In their dreams. Assuming all the old plants are retired 30 GW of new nuclear should supply about 240 TWh. Total UK demand last year was 262 TWh and falling. On current trends by 2050 electricity for existing use will be less than 220 TWh.
25 million heat pumps and 35 million EVs will only add about 100 TWh. Lets be generous and say total demand is 350 TWh, By then onshore wind and solar will be supplying about 100 TWh, biomass/waste to energy/low temp geothermal for heating 30-40 TWh and the targeted 40GW of offshore wind 170 TWh, so demand for nuclear power will be at best 60-70 TWh even if some wind and solar is curtailed
Now why does this sound like a panic reaction?
Nuclear energyis not a green energy when the ongoing maintenance is long term and costly. Nuclear energy is only good for nuclear weapons. The obvious and fastest option is to use improved Savinious type wind turbines, and tidal energy. they could be made in
the UK, and are agricultual in manufacture, so no high technology required. This type of wind turbine does not cease
producing electricity at 55 MPH, but has been tested at wind speeds of over 120 KPH while still producing electric power.
Forget the old “if the sun does not shine, and the wind does not blow” there is no electric power. It should also be noted
that if the wind exceeds 55 MPH the current fair weather propeller wind turbines do not produce any electricity. By using
wind and tidal most of the electricity required could be provided.
With such aspirations you would think there was more interest in updating or replacing EN-6 to make all these things possible
Someone should also let National Grid ESO know as well, as they have the statutory duty to ensure the most efficient and effective system, and they have never suggested this much capacity was required
‘Levelling-up’ was/is exclusively an English voter political project, I guess?!
The government admits that the (private) financing of Hinkley Pointless C was wrong, but they’ll never admit that HS2 was also the wrong choice for a waste of borrowed public money. A supply chain of imported nuclear technology never did make any sense, so why are they still heading down that disastrous road?
In the good old days of monarchy, you’d lose your head for investing in the enemy’s best interests.
http://www.thenational.scot/news/19972806.jacob-rees-moggs-claim-russian-money-backfires-spectacularly/
“Jacob Rees-Mogg’s call to once more dig for coal at the colliery has been granted.”
http://www.theguardian.com/environment/2022/mar/18/not-the-future-we-should-be-going-for-the-reopening-of-waless-aberpergwm-coalmine
“Russia’s war shows that supply chains need redesigning to prevent autocratic countries from bullying liberal ones, but the world cannot afford a self-defeating lurch towards self-sufficiency.” Editorial, The Economist, 18th. March 2022.
What exactly would be ‘self-defeating’ about South Wales generating ALL of its green electricity from wind/wave and tidal power, to produce steel using hydrogen instead of coal?! A domestic supply chain for the manufacture of wind power that works (BGES) would slash UK imports.
A brief history of incompetent governance, founded on a broken economic ideology. . .
http://www.ft.com/content/a05d1dd4-dddd-11e9-9743-db5a370481bc
“Over the past four years, the UK has imported three million tons of coking coal from Russia: the main type used in steelmaking. Aberpergwm was closed in 1985 by the National Coal Board, and reopened in 2011, before closing again and reopening in 2018.”
“For every cubic metre of anthracite coalmined, 42 cubic metres of methane is released and they have been given a licence to extract 40m tonnes of it. This is not the future.”
One year’s profit from National Grid, re-invested in an energy storage design of the Swansea Bay Tidal Lagoon, (integrated with the floating wind/wave of an Atlantic Array.) would have served to create the future model for sustainable RE world-wide. (with a secondary aim of flood defence.)
A new dry dock in Port Talbot – essential infrastructure for the Severn Barrage project, but not an attractive private sector investment – would’ve created an entirely new Marine Energies industry, to lead the world through the RE transition and END our reliance on FF for good. The combination of nuclear power and intermittent renewables will never be fit for that specific purpose. The two are irredeemably incompatible. . . .
Sounds good. As we know the wind and solar will be useless much of the time and just make electricity more expensive by requiring other energy sources to be operated inefficiently. Not to mention the horrendous impact on the local environment with all those installations and power lines.