This week’s poll: Powering Britain’s trains after diesel

With diesel trains set to be phased out on the UK rail network by 2040, are the alternatively-fuelled alternatives likely to deliver the traction economics required to move fare-paying passengers?
If you’re having a sense of déjà vu then you’d be right, because we published a similar poll one year ago. However, a lot has happened in the intervening 12 months to suggest that cleaner forms of rail are well and truly on track.
Just last week, The Engineer reported on developments at Vivarail in Stratford-on-Avon, which is developing a modular hydrogen train consisting of fuel cells, hydrogen tanks, and two lithium-ion batteries. Set for track trials by the end of the year, the design can be incorporated into existing diesel units to give the vehicle a range of 650 miles. Vivarail is also involved with developing battery-powered trains and to this end launched a passenger train in Scotland in October 2018 that can be used for the development and testing of next-generation train designs.
Prior to that, Alstom and Eversholt rail announced in May 2018 that they planned to convert Class 321 electric trains to hydrogen operation through the installation of hydrogen tanks and fuel cells. This was followed in September with the introduction of the world’s first fuel-cell powered train entering service in Germany. Alstom’s two Coradia iLint trains serve a 100km route at speeds of up to 140km/h and are by fuelled at a mobile hydrogen filling station.
Advocates of hydrogen trains say they are zero-carbon, near-silent and emit no particulates so offer reductions in noise pollution and improvements in air quality. Proponents of battery power may point to the experiment conducted in 2015 where an Independently Powered Electric Multiple-Unit (IPEMU) battery-powered passenger train service between Harwich International and Manningtree stations ran on electrified lines and non-electrified and diesel lines.
On light rail, Alstom’s Citadis trams can be supplied with supercapacitors that store electrical energy as they run between sections of track with overhead lines; and in London tests have been carried out on Docklands Light Railway of trackside supercapacitors that store energy recovered when trains are breaking, a move seen as providing a boost to the third-rail supply.
The methods of moving people around on rails are varied and developments have shown industry willingness to meet the challenge of zero diesel, with many projects pre-dating last year’s announcement by former transport minister Jo Johnson.
But given the examples above, which one will prevail and why? Let us know by taking our poll. Comments are welcome but will be moderated. The Engineer’s guidelines for comments can be found here.
Though I’m not clear on the total capex, resources, and ongoing TOTAL energy input required…
…it strikes me that resources for batteries are better spent on vehicles with more diverse routes. Electrification enables the energy source to be changed as required. Overhead electrification has proven pretty safe, compared to third rail, though of course not as cheap.
Not sure of the TOTAL energy input for hydrogen fuel. I suspect somewhat less efficient to generate/compress/transport/burn hydrogen than to use the electricity in a motor.
Curious if someone has any good links to the data.
How about a big rubber band under the length of the train? Or just a catapult at the station. But seriously what about pedals for every passenger? Either to directly propel the train by chain or belt drive or to charge batteries with a dynamo. Save paying for separate gym membership and if you are in a hurry just pedal faster !
Yes, hydrogen is very clean, at point of use, however, how clean is its production. Similarly with electric, the problem is very similar to road transport and which ever route is taken there will be the people for and against.
Depends on the route. High speed main lines should be overhead electrification. Every kg not pounding the track reduces maintenance cost. The capital cost is easily amortized.
Slower branch lines should be hydrogen/fuel cell or batteries charged overnight by nukes or a second set by daytime solar power. The cost of overhead electrification in the South Wales Valleys is never going to be met by the UK government post Brexit for example. Even main line electrification was cancelled. The source of hydrogen matters. Electrolytic hydrogen is a waste of energy. Hydrogen from bacterial fermentation could be an excellent solution.
UK are so far behind…Should have electrified the railways in the 1970s just like the French. If you’ve ever stood on a platform breathing the black acrid exhaust of a diesel train, the question you ask is ‘Why are we doing this? I don’t want lung cancer!’
Electrification is expensive though, a hydrogen carrying fuel like urea (found in pee) is an option (no kidding) – much better than storing explosive hydrogen gas at 700 atmospheres.
I voted “none of the above” because I think we will need a mixture of technologies. The main lines need full electrification, but branch lines would be better with batteries or some sort of hybrid.
Hydrogen is not a fuel, as there is no lots of hydrogen out there to be collected (like gas or oil) it’s a storage medium. What is the overall efficiency to create and then consume Hydrogen? Not very efficient I suspect. The Hydrogen economy is/was a fad that never happened and never should.
Electrification on common routes and batteries on uncommon routes or where Electrification is not practical (such as in existing tunnels).
I would have thought overhead was safer than 3rd rail.
I agree that the UK is far behind and still is when you realize that southern Germany as already started running Hydrogen Trains!! We have a lot of catching up to do but pure Hydrogen is the way to go
Voted ‘non of the above’ in view of the prospect of compact, high torque, low rpm economical and environmentally viable non-organic or diesel-powered engines prior to the phase-out in which time the conventional reciprocating engine will be archived.
Surely it is now time to kill off the white elephant that is HS2 and to electrify as much of the existing mainline and secondary network as possible on the proceeds. We need a linked up national system and not a series of radial lines from London. This should include some significant gap filling (Beford to Nottingham/Sheffield/Leeds, Leeds to Bristol and a full trans-Pennine route between Hull and Liverpool. Some freight lines should also be in the development process to minimise rail freight’s excessive dependency on diesel traction.
Ultimate top speed is irrelevant given the distances between cities. Consistently reliable , available, safe cost competitive services are the key and not some manic option for 300kph plus.
Lowering the capital cost of electrification using alternative lower life cost materials for support structures linked and long term lease options plus advantageous packaged power by the hour supply contracts should be in the mix. The cancellation of the GWR route from Cardiff to Swansea and the MML scheme are classic examples of short termism and naive belief in unproven technologies. Recent analysis in the technical press has exposed the limitations of battery and hydrogen propulsion. including the requirements for production, storage and logistics
I think this is silly. Run them on algal bio-diesel, but you best get busy perfecting the elusive bio-diesel fuel cell. Or you could perhaps pyrolyze the bio-diesel, separate the gas hydrogen, and run fuel cells, then burn the char to CO, and run that on a fuel cell. What a clever idea. Glad I thought of it! Or you could haul enough aluminum scrap, add a nano-grinder for aluminum powder, then add water, and extend the range indefinitely.
Why not simply filter the diesel exhaust for a start. There is senough room on a train to fit a filter system. Then with a few accumulators for regenerative braking, the train is a as good as it is going to get for a while.
We have a branch line in North Eastern NSW (Australia) – 132 km long, standard gauge. Closed down ~ 15 yrs ago. Beautiful area, ‘Northern Rivers’ Very green, (normally ;-( ), volcanic caldera (Tweed valley) at one end. Ideal for a tourist train, also needs regular (hourly) commuter service; local population 300k, Gold Coast just north 600k, Brisbane 140 k north ~2.2 million. Would like frequent quiet railmotors 2 – 4 carriages. Unf local gov. want to make a rail trail which looks like a means to get the line closed down, converted to freehold – some prime real estate. I thought some Tesla battery packs & motors would be enough to power railmotors for 132 km – a few trips, fast charge each end. Any comments?
“What is the best way to power Britain’s trains after diesel?”
Steam …
in turbines…
in nuclear power plants connected to a grid.
Clean, quiet, efficient, reliable.
First high speed full electric train started in Japan in 1964. Now they have world’s best high speed trains with no accidents. I have travelled in bullet train (Shinkansen) during my automobile manufacturing training in Japan under AOTS scholarship. UK is a small country similar to Japan. Japanese method of electric power generation should be adopted. Or any cheap way of producing electric power from wind turbines, solar batteries, turbines under the sea, nuclear power, coal fired plants or geothermal sources. I am a mechanical engineer and a permanent resident in USA.