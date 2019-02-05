This week’s poll: Powering Britain’s trains after diesel

With diesel trains set to be phased out on the UK rail network by 2040, are the alternatively-fuelled alternatives likely to deliver the traction economics required to move fare-paying passengers?

If you’re having a sense of déjà vu then you’d be right, because we published a similar poll one year ago. However, a lot has happened in the intervening 12 months to suggest that cleaner forms of rail are well and truly on track.

Just last week, The Engineer reported on developments at Vivarail in Stratford-on-Avon, which is developing a modular hydrogen train consisting of fuel cells, hydrogen tanks, and two lithium-ion batteries. Set for track trials by the end of the year, the design can be incorporated into existing diesel units to give the vehicle a range of 650 miles. Vivarail is also involved with developing battery-powered trains and to this end launched a passenger train in Scotland in October 2018 that can be used for the development and testing of next-generation train designs.

Prior to that, Alstom and Eversholt rail announced in May 2018 that they planned to convert Class 321 electric trains to hydrogen operation through the installation of hydrogen tanks and fuel cells. This was followed in September with the introduction of the world’s first fuel-cell powered train entering service in Germany. Alstom’s two Coradia iLint trains serve a 100km route at speeds of up to 140km/h and are by fuelled at a mobile hydrogen filling station.

Advocates of hydrogen trains say they are zero-carbon, near-silent and emit no particulates so offer reductions in noise pollution and improvements in air quality. Proponents of battery power may point to the experiment conducted in 2015 where an Independently Powered Electric Multiple-Unit (IPEMU) battery-powered passenger train service between Harwich International and Manningtree stations ran on electrified lines and non-electrified and diesel lines.

On light rail, Alstom’s Citadis trams can be supplied with supercapacitors that store electrical energy as they run between sections of track with overhead lines; and in London tests have been carried out on Docklands Light Railway of trackside supercapacitors that store energy recovered when trains are breaking, a move seen as providing a boost to the third-rail supply.

The methods of moving people around on rails are varied and developments have shown industry willingness to meet the challenge of zero diesel, with many projects pre-dating last year’s announcement by former transport minister Jo Johnson.

