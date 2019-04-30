This week’s poll: investing in data technologies

How are Engineer readers and their companies investing in data and its associated technologies?

We are focusing on the increasingly important area of data and how it can be used to the advantage of engineering on our website this week, and our poll is looking at where Engineer readers – or the companies they work for – are focusing their investment in data technologies. To make it clear, by “data technologies” we mean equipment to both collect and handle data, which includes sensors, software and the IT hardware that runs it, and digitally-enabled production equipment.

There are several ways in which engineering companies might invest in data. One of these is in making sure that there are people in the organisation who are competent at handling and understanding data and the systems where it is gathered, stored, analysed and used; and this could be in the form of investment in in-house training by forming relationships with outside companies who have that expertise, whether they are further up or down the supply chain. Other companies may be focusing their investment on the hardware needed to become a “dated-driven” operator, such as sensors, “smart” systems and robotics. Others may have built up that ability already, and are now focusing more on the software to handle and analyse the data, including AI-enabled systems. As data is a fast developing and relatively new area for some of manufacturing industry, there may be some readers whose companies are simply not making significant investments in this area.

This is one of those polls where, unfortunately, we simply do not have the space to offer every possible option and some responses could not be included because they are not mutually exclusive with others. We would welcome further discussion about how engineers and engineering organisations could and should approach data in their operations and investment plans, and commenters should feel free to raise subjects we have mentioned in other articles published this week (of which there will be more to follow in the coming days; check the “carousel” panel at the top of the homepage) and, for example, in the report on our recent roundtable on digital manufacturing, much of which investigated data technologies. As usual, we ask all readers to familiarise themselves with our guidelines for the content of comments before contributing, and remind everyone that all comments are moderated before publication. We will publish the result of this poll on 7th May.