Poll: Should HS2 be cancelled?

In this week’s poll we’re asking whether the government’s new high speed rail network – HS2 – is still justifiable in the age of COVID-19?
Last month (Sept 2020) after years of debate and argument – and in the teeth of a pandemic that has seen rail passenger numbers drop to their lowest levels for more than 150 years – construction work finally began on HS2, the new £100bn high speed rail network that will ultimately link London, Birmingham, Manchester and Leeds.
The government has hailed the start of the project as the beginning of an infrastructure-led recovery, with Boris Johnson claiming it will “fire up economic growth” and create thousands of jobs.
However, it’s hard to escape the feeling that HS2 has been somewhat overtaken by events.
With commuters around the UK working from home, and businesses increasingly enjoying the efficiencies and flexibilities offered by remote working and conferencing tools there are few guarantees that – despite our collective hankering for a bit more face-to-face contact – our patterns of behaviour haven’t changed permanently.
Indeed it could be argued that whilst HS2 was supposed to level up the UK’s economic landscape, the pandemic – and the way in which it has accelerated the adoption of digital tools – has reshaped the geography of the UK’s business landscape far more profoundly than any railway network could.
In this week’s poll we’re asking whether our readers believe, that in this changed world, there’s still a requirement for HS2? Has the current pandemic prompted you to re-evaluate your attitude? Perhaps you were always sceptical about the need for it in the first place and feel that the money would be better spent on digital infrastructure? Or maybe – like the government – you feel that these kind of long term infrastructure projects are precisely what the economy needs to help it get back on its feet – and that by the time HS2 is completed – sometime between 2029 and 2033 – a reinvigorated appetite for business travel will more than justify its need.
Please vote below for whichever option most closely reflects your views and, as always, please do join the debate below the line.
One railway engineer wrote that HS2 is not like other high speed rail projects. They run high speed to their destination. HS2 will run high speed part of the journey & then finish on old existing track. He worries about the switch between the two causing problems.
I have limited knowledge of rail, but I note the latest Pendolino trains can do 182 mph on high speed track with the tilt turned off. They can then do 155 mph on old track with the tilt turned on. This I think, would be ideal for Britain. We are a small island. We do not need HS2 running arrow straight through treasured sites at 220 mph. 186 mph track would still be straight, but give you a little leeway for the gentlest of curves to avoid special sites. A new Pendolino running 182 mph on HS2, then 155 mph with the tilt on, to Scotland, would be a whole route thought through choice.
Once the costs were known, within the nearest billion!, and paying for pandemic, government should have said no.
we need the trees more . it should stop now.
Not needed & not wanted..
Should never have happened as 50 billion was a fairytale. Now 106 billion is a nightmare and this is a staggering result already….over 90% against……why won’t they listen.
Incredible waste of money and an eco disaster in the making. A white elephant that will be too expensive for most to use. This will be the epitaph for Johnson. The project needs to be halted now
The cost of this train does not justify the tremendous destruction of our countryside and people’s homes. Anyone with any sense can see that it will run at a loss from the beginning.
Complete and utter waste of money. Never should have been built in the first place. no economic case what so ever
HS2 is a Johnson vanity project , it’s not needed and ecocide is being committed in the name of progress.
Really didnt see the need for it in the first place, but with the pandemic and the damage that is being done to the economic there is even less need for 20 minutes. The amount of pubic money spent, could have gone on improving the whole of the rail network!
Where do I start?
Capacity:- HS2 claim 14 trains per hour in each direction – that’s 1 every 4:17 minutes with 570,000 travelers a day (250,000 for phase 1)? If it was a commuter line I could believe it but it’s an intercity line point to point between esentially two point (phase 1), I doubted it before COVID-19, I doubt it even more now. I wonder how many seats will be empty?
Cost:- It started as up to £36 billion for the whole project. with a cost benefit ratio of 2.5, this rapidy increased to £44 billion, and was estimated in the Oakervee report to ultimately be £106 billion with a cost benefit ratio of less than 0.9. That was based on pre-COVID estimates of benefits.
Where are those costs going? Many of the contract are going to companies outside of the UK. Tunelling machines being supplied by German companies
Job Generation:- This is a myth since many of the jobs being ‘created’ are at the expense of other capital projects. How many businesses have been eliminated due to the methods employed by HS2 in procuring and paying (or reluctantly paying) for land.
Damage to the environment:- Many of the few ancient wood in the UK are being destroyed or partially destroyed not only by the railway, but by preparation and access work.
Fare charges:- It is estimated that the fares will be roughly equivalent to the current average. I find this difficult to believe since they will eventually claim this to be a premium service.
Overall, this is a vanity project which will benefit the few and compromise spending on essential services for the many.
Moving fast trains to HS2 benefits the entire network, main beneficiaries are places it dissent go – Peterborough, Berwick, MK, Stockport…
Demand +250% since 1995.
Speed matches air cutting 150 daily London – Edb/Glas flights
Creates 150 daily freight trains, equiv 2.5m HGVs
Perhaps my recent letter to a newspaper on the subject:
The economic case for HS2 was never clear; this was just a vanity project from the previous Conservative government. It should have been shelved once the ecological damage was known and it should be stopped NOW before even more damage is done. The past few months have shown beyond any doubt that a high speed rail line is irrelevant in our small country and that high speed communication links are far more important. And the projected costs now are just ludicrous.
Total wast of money
We have to get to zero CO2. Transport is currently the biggest contributor and the hardest one to tackle. We’re going to have to travel less, use lower-CO2 modes and improve efficiency. For short distances, favouring active travel and public transport over car use works well, but the real bulk of the CO2 comes from longer journeys and moving freight around on roads. To tackle that we need rail – but we don’t have the capacity for a big shift. That’s what HS2 gives us: loads more space on the existing rail network for local, regional trains and freight – PLUS it’s fast enough to compete effectively with the London – Scotland air routes. All this is a huge saver of CO2.
Totally pointless
It has never been wanted by the majority of this country and the cost of a seat will make it prohibitive for all but the minority. Let’s also not forget this is public money paying for it. But as usual with us, we moan instead of doing something to make this corrupt government listen. Everyone against should march into central London and surround parliament so they have no choice but to listen. Socially distanced of course
Never should have gotten off the drawing board, a colossal waste of money that totally undermines the entire UK rail network to benefit a few well off suits in London.
The initial USPs were: it would save 45 minutes between London and Birmingham; It would revitalise the North; it would ‘only’ cost £50Bn. Every one of those points has been proven false.
I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again – the money being wasted on HS2 should be spent/invested on upgrading the entire UK rail network – it would be money well spent, it would create jobs nationwide and it would benefit everyone.
Can/will this government do the right thing ? experience says no.
The UK Pendolino is designed to run at a maximum speed of 225km/h (140mph); it was tested at 155mph because a 10% margin for overspeed is required. It would not necessarily be comfortable at this speed, and to run at 140mph would require infrastructure improvement which would be difficult and expensive. The newer Pendolinos that run at 250km/h (155mph) in Poland and Italy do not tilt – again 182mph is a special test run; just as the Alstom TGV holds the world rail speed record of 574.8 km/h (357.2 mph) but does not run at this speed in normal service.
Trains to Birmingham and later to Manchester, Nottingham, Sheffield and Leeds will run on HS2 all the way.
Unlikely Johnson will be still in power by the time it is completed..
The evidence never convinced me for the need of another prospective white elephant. We should be spending our money to redress the run down of NHS, police, social services et al. Our supine acceptance is indeed disappointing. With the present dodgy government aren’t we just filling the pockets of some other Tory chums?
HS2 is not about expensive seats on a fast train. HS2 releases much needed capacity on the existing rail network for slower moving rail freight trains. If we are to ever reduce the number of lorries on the roads then we need rail freight services to expand, particularly on many routes where paths are currently unavailable or not viable. The environmental benefits of rail freight over road are significant and proven.
It has always been a vanity project that is not required. We live in the 21st century so use zoom,internet etc. Too expensive for most people. Already have trains so use them. Spend money on upgrading the current rail system.
The money would be better spent improving local rail services.
It shouldn’t be cancelled but extended to connect the “garden bridge” over the Thames and the Scotland to Ireland bridge.
Trucks will soon be a thing of the past, the rail network will be used for cargo, hs2 for public
The point of HS2 was and is to provide additional North-South rail capacity, the speed was a subsidiary argument, but if you are going to build a new line why not take advantage of higher speed. Yes, at present rail usage is very much down, but it will recover, very probably not to immediate pre-Covid levels, but the need for HS2 was established well before Covid and the existing lines had been clogged for a long time, so the need for more capacity will return. Opponents of HS2 should consider what the alternative might be – more car use will mean more CO2, higher death rates and if more motorway construction a greater impact on the environment Read Gareth Dennis’s letter above – he is right.
It should be funded. If you doubt this, have look at the ‘Absoute zero report – by engineers. Almost all fres=ight goes by rail, which will clog up the old network, and we will need something high-speed to make up for the additional problem of no airports and no flights.
Allwood, J. M., C. F. Dunant, R. C. Lupton, C. J. Cleaver, A. C. H. Serrenho, J. M. C. Azevedo, P. M. Horton, G. Clare, H. Low, I. Horrocks, J. Murray, J. Lin, J. M. Cullen, M. Ward, M. Salamati, T. Felin, T. Ibell, W. Zho and W. Hawkins (2019). Absolute zero. Cambridge, UK, UK FIRE.
There is much talk in these comments about improving the existing rail network. that is exactly what HS2 does. It also gives our fading engineering sector a much-needed boost.
A compete waste of money. Nothing more than a vanity project to pander to the London centric major employers wanting more staff in the city, and therefore a way of expanding the dormitory zone. Does nothing for the rest of the country. People still have to get to the major stations it will serve, still requiring private cars to do so. Loss of ancient woodland, and for a marginal increase in capacity and a marginal improvement in journey times for the few. With home working now to be a proven concept for many why travel to some huge warehouse office block to work? It isn’t as if there are large scale manufacturing plants needing a huge labour force. The money would be better spent on improving the national grid and corresponding generation capacity in parallel with developing the hydrogen infrastructure to support a move to H/B electric vehicles. If rail is truly to replace road we need more lines and stations elsewhere to service the semi-suburban and rural areas. Undoing Beeching in the process.
And while the few hundred thousand who live within reach fo the new stations and displaced from the existing commuting routes it will do nothing to provide any meaningful capacity for additional freight, which will still require local distribution. Railways like this only ever service the few major population centres themselves in the centre of localised transport webs. This vanity project was all about allowing major developers to make more money over the next few decades following which the workforce will be out of jobs as the march of robotic manufacturing will render replacement employment even less skilled.
Better to spend the vast cost of HS2 on battery charging (or hydrogen) infrastructure etc for cars, rather than rail. This would give far better environmental gains than a rail system no one wants or needs.
@ Gareth Dennis 27th October 2020 at 12:09 pm
” intermediate stations like Aberystwyth,”
Since when was Aberystwyth an intermediate station ? It was built as a terminus, have they extended the line onto the beach ??
There does not seem to be a lot of support for this project. Rightly so. It was and remains a fatuous vanity project dreamed up by Lord Adonis and “advisors” within the DfT . The claims for educed travel times between cities is dubious at best. It does very little for large parts of the country (Wales, the South West, East Anglia and much of the North which will remain served by links using existing lines.
The Y shape of the network suggests potential problems if the London-Birmingham section is compromised. The argument about capacity release does not stand scrutiny. Ditto the use of the classic lines to accommodate more freight. What freight? Where will it come from and why would shipers use it. This suggests a degree of commercial naivety by those proposing this tsunami of freight will suddenly move to rail. It won’t unless there is a compelling case to do so.
The claims made for delivery on time and on budget sound increasingly shrill. HS2 could be Cross Rail on steroids. Bets on it going North of £200 billion before any additional funding for public transport links?
The funding for HS2 could and should be stopped immediately if there was the intestinal fortitude to do so. Our spineless leaders (all parties) have swallowed the claimed case (must have one) for this project. The word gullible remains in the OED despite rumours to the contrary. The monies could be spent on a real national programme of upgrades and rapid electrification across the network as a better alternative.
Scrap HS2! Whats wrong with the east and west coast mainlines? Maybe put some of the money into upgrading these lines and save a fortune in the process. Then spend some of that on building new / extending existing tram networks. Also why not use some of the billions saved to create direct routes between smaller cities and towns by efficient busses. This way, instead of people who happen to live near the big cities maybe benefiting from a single huge overkill project the money spent will serve the majority. Oh and maybe create lots of dedicated cycle / electric scooter routes. Il bet this way the government would still save a few billion and create real needed transport solutions in the process.
I want another option that says it should go ahead only if they went with a different plan. For example if the rebuilt and ran the east coast mainline to Japanese shinkansen standards, the journey from London to Yorkshire would be halved and the journey from London to Scotland would be cut by more than half. For those that are saying that we are too small of an island to have one, the east coast mainline is several tens of miles longer than the shinkansen from Tokyo to Osaka.
Investment in upgrading existing rail infrastructure & re-instating old lines would I believe have benefited many more communities. e.g. Dual track and electrification between Exeter and London
In my view, HS2 is not needed and is a waste of money. As COVID has shown us, there is very limited actual need for people to travel between major cities for work and in the “new normal”, this will not change significantly. Of course, cancelling now will not help the irreparable damage that has already been done to the environment
Let’s go back to living in caves. Or should we be a forward looking modern day country with modern day transport. Just travel around Europe and see how behind we are.
Working practices have changed forever and the need for additional capacity no longer exists The main line destinations on the WCML are adequately served and if in the distant future more capacity is needed this can be increased by the simple expedient of providing more carriages. All destinations can handle up to 13 as distinct from the 9 and 11 car4 pendolinos currently in use. Even before Corvid demand for long distance rail travel was levelling off. A wholly political vanity project dreamt up by the Cameron/Clegg coalition because airport expansion and motorway building were off the agenda.
From the earliest days of railway construction, people have been against the intrusion of rail transport on their locality. Leaders in the city of London would not accept a railway crossing London so the northern lines terminated north of the Thames and the southern lines south of the Thames. Their lack of foresight has cost us dearly in the connection called Crossrail which is linking routes east to west at a cost of 18bn plus and then Crossrail 2 linking north and south. History shows no matter what complaints are made railways are pushed forward and become a part of our national infrastructure. The British political system operates on a short term strategy if things change it can cost us dearly as has been proven with the ridiculous decision to cut the rail network back in favour of road transport. The cost of rebuilding lines that were shut unnecessarily has proven prohibitive. I know it is easy with hindsight to now see the road traffic system is going to gridlock within 15 years if we carry on as we are but the government are aware of the population growth per year. Since the Beeching era, the population has grown by 18.7% you don’t have to be bright to see road traffic in its present form is very limited unless you want to spend your life gridlock. People who regularly visit Europe will see how things should be done how you can actually get a seat on a train and using modern technology how you can allow passengers to book their seat on a train using a machine no bigger than an ATM. This guarantees you a seat instead of the overpriced British network where passengers are forced to pay the going fare irrespective of whether they have a seat or have to stand. I say going ahead with HS2 is a good idea as long as they follow ingenuity and system control as shown in the rest of Europe.
If we cancelled HS2 now this would only join a long list of past projects where millions if not billions of pounds were spent with nothing to show for it, finish it I say
Well written Gareth Dennis. The UK should have had HS2 from London to Glasgow and Edinburgh years ago. All the procrastination sees costs escalate, while we need more capacity, and as Gareth writes, HS2 will relieve other lines for more local trains that we are going to need more and more of. The advent of HS rail in Europe has boosted local economies just like steam did in the UK in the 19th century. Its time for the UK rail network to catch up with the rest of Europe.
Thank goodness the Victorians didn’t take such a negative attitude to progress, as many have in this survey, otherwise where would we be today?
I did used to be a rail project manager so I understand the arguments for this more than most on this site, however I do question the continuing assertion that the capacity will be there by the time this is ready. The idea of 14 trains an hour is ludicrous, the busiest commuter line in Birmingham only has about 6 per hour, they’re talking about TfL levels. It reminds me of the M6 toll where the charges for the distance resulted in extremely poor take up. HS2 will be relying on the majority of journeys being between London and Birmingham which the additional cost of fares will struggle to justify once the capacity is released on WCML. It’s naive to think the other operators won’t compete. Don’t forget HS1 nearly died out until tourism to Brussels andParis saved the day, it was never going to be sustained by MEPS. What Covid has taught the nation is that working from home, even if for a couple of days a week, is now easily possible with improving technology and this will have an impact on the future ways of working. Reducing the workforce attending the office results in massive savings to businesses on leased properties and building projects and many will never go back to old practices. The world is changing and Tech is taking over which will benefit the environment and reduce capacity on both rail and road long term. The question of converting freight to rail has always been tricky due to the expense of creating rail/depot connections and persuading freight companies to use them as they often don’t have the margins to fund it and end up back on the roads. This is one project which will never show a payback and the costs will have to be written off.