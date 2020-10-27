Poll: Should HS2 be cancelled?

In this week’s poll we’re asking whether the government’s new high speed rail network – HS2 – is still justifiable in the age of COVID-19?

Last month (Sept 2020) after years of debate and argument – and in the teeth of a pandemic that has seen rail passenger numbers drop to their lowest levels for more than 150 years – construction work finally began on HS2, the new £100bn high speed rail network that will ultimately link London, Birmingham, Manchester and Leeds.

The government has hailed the start of the project as the beginning of an infrastructure-led recovery, with Boris Johnson claiming it will “fire up economic growth” and create thousands of jobs.

However, it’s hard to escape the feeling that HS2 has been somewhat overtaken by events.

With commuters around the UK working from home, and businesses increasingly enjoying the efficiencies and flexibilities offered by remote working and conferencing tools there are few guarantees that – despite our collective hankering for a bit more face-to-face contact – our patterns of behaviour haven’t changed permanently.

Indeed it could be argued that whilst HS2 was supposed to level up the UK’s economic landscape, the pandemic – and the way in which it has accelerated the adoption of digital tools – has reshaped the geography of the UK’s business landscape far more profoundly than any railway network could.

In this week’s poll we’re asking whether our readers believe, that in this changed world, there’s still a requirement for HS2? Has the current pandemic prompted you to re-evaluate your attitude? Perhaps you were always sceptical about the need for it in the first place and feel that the money would be better spent on digital infrastructure? Or maybe – like the government – you feel that these kind of long term infrastructure projects are precisely what the economy needs to help it get back on its feet – and that by the time HS2 is completed – sometime between 2029 and 2033 – a reinvigorated appetite for business travel will more than justify its need.

