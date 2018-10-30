Last week’s poll: supersonic passenger aircraft

Will there be enough demand for supersonic flight to justify airlines investing in the technology?
Commercial supersonic flight is making a comeback with the 12-passenger capacity Aerion AS2 business jet powered by GE Aviation’s new Affinity engine.
GE predicts the power plant will exceed the regulations demanded for noise in supersonic transition and will have good fuel economy too.
However, question marks still exist over whether there is enough commercial demand for supersonic flight to make services a reality, prompting us to ask whether engineer readers think that flying above the speed of sound is still alluring enough for airlines to invest large amounts in these new aircraft.
According to 41 per cent of respondents, supersonic flight can be profitable, followed by a quarter of the vote that said it would be too expensive to be profitable. A fifth of respondents agreed that supersonic flight would be too polluting and detrimental to the environment, followed by nine per cent who think teleconferencing has rendered business travel obsolete. The remaining five per cent opted for none of the above.
Ekij pointed out in comments that with 12-passenger capacity, the AS2 is a personal jet for the hyper wealthy.
“They spend billions on floating party houses, so why not on a very fast jet?” asked Ekij.
“Do I expect to see BA buy one and offer a service across the Atlantic? … No”.
Ian Duncan pointed out that the new IPCC 1.5deg C global warming target would make this mode of transport impossible unless a hydrogen (or some other carbon neutral solution) can be found.
John Fulcher agreed, saying: “I’m all for progress, but this is pretty awful. Doesn’t the increasing greenhouse effect make any difference to those wealthy enough to fly smugly aloof from global warming? Or make money from it. Travelling at those speeds is no different to driving a car-you get owt for nowt and it may be more efficient at high altitudes–it’s the getting up there which takes the juice-and polluting the stratosphere is worse-once up there-it says there for much longer.”
Supersonic flight is inevitable. The number of very wealthy people in the world is significantly greater than in the days of Concorde, there will certainly be a profitable market for it.
True But not sure if that is a justifiable reason for it – so the that the already privileged can cut a few hours off a journey – bit like the UK’s HS2 train project for the privileged rather than the average Joe or Jane!
However supersonic is worth progressing as its not impossible that long distant journeys could be done more ‘green’ cost effectively such as lower friction sub orbital or similar.
Although personally I would prefer a nice ocean passenger liner!
The Olympus engine in Concorde held the thermodynamic efficiency record for many years due to it’s shockwave compression. It would be interesting to see how efficient GE’s engine is.
I note the wings are straight, which I had thought was what caused issues until the swept or delta designs were developed.
What has resolved these. Or is it basically just a rocket like the F-104? I doubt much fuel would be carried.
I thought it would be a canard design, but the stabilizers are in the rear on top of the tail, not in the front.
It seemed that there were a lot of dirty tricks employed from within the USA to ruin the prospects of Concord, will we do the same to their supersonic aircraft?
I agree the beautiful and most advanced aircraft of its time was slaughtered by jealous American leaders. The sound of this amazing aircraft decelerating over the Bristol Channel on its approach to Heathrow was part of my childhood, ok so it shook the windows in their frames, but it was great and British!
And there are many instances and ways in which teleconferencing doesn’t get the job done.
From the data I’ve seen, efficient sub-sonic passenger aircraft are more fuel efficient than non-plug-in hybrid cars per passenger-mile. In contrast, super-sonic will always face environmental opposition if it tries to go mass-market, if only in comparison to sub-sonic. The executive jet market is the right market for supersonic passenger travel. Looking at the super-yachts for the super-rich in today’s news, it’s easy to see the same customers going super-sonic.
The efficiency depends on how many people are in the aircraft and how many are in the car. Rail and bus transport also claim high effiency but this is only true with high fill rates, which is usually only at rush hour.
Rolls Royce did not design the engines in Condorde; Bristol did.
With the current damage to the climatic still increasing; do you think we will have airlines in twenty years time. That is airlines burning carbon based fuel.
Should we not be looking towards Russia, since they successfully flew heavy jets powered by hydrogen burning engines some (from memory) 40/50 years ago.
The thought of building this supersonic toy would; I think, would be a thought to far.
Alex
Forget ‘business jet’, this is a toy for the ultra wealthy. And there are more than enough around with more dollars than brain cells, so IF it was to go ahead, it would be a success.
Supersonic flight will always be fuel-expensive, as the specific fuel consumption is inevitably higher. On the other side, unless present day airport hassle paraphernalia is strongly reduced, we will have travels that mean 80% of total travel time stupidly wasted at the airport, checking-in, passing security revisions, waiting for baggage or a taxi cab, or stuck in the traffic lights! My latest flight was about two hours at the departing airport, an hour on the taxi, another hour between the bagagge claim area and waiting in the airport taxi line… and half an hour wasted int he traffic at the destination city: Four and a half hours on land for less than an hour of flight, and half of that airtime was circling in order to be placed on the approach path at the busy destination airport!
Another rich kid’s or overpaid business executive’s toy for them to show off in! In engineering terms, (R&D, production, etc) great idea though. If there are enough of them then it could be profitable, but at what cost in holistic terms?
If space tourism for the very rich is coming, however unjustifiable that is, then supersonic air transport for the rich will happen and be priced to make a profit.
Conceptof Time saving – in a journey -is always an attractive proposal to anybody who travels from one place to the other- But to be profitable – the supersonice travel should be available to the masses -since we have come a long way from Concorde era – this should be available to every body
I never really understood the economics of Concorde. Instead of spending £8000 for a return ticket, say you spent £2000 to fly first class subsonic. That way, the four extra hours (each way) you sat on the slower plane were, in effect, ‘remunerated’ at £750 per hour. I suppose with just 12 seats they may just find enough people who value their time more highly than that to fill the flights … ?
It’s not so much an hourly rate as what you can do with an extra few hours. For someone like a C-level executive who travels a lot, 4hrs in a day can make a critical difference.
As for the billionaires, well, you don’t want to look like a sub-sonic pleb in front of your billionaire mates, do you?
maybe, maybe not … 30% occupancy for Concorde by the time they stopped operating, according to this report: http://www.aeronewstv.com/en/industry/commercial-aviation/3091-concorde-40-years-since-first-commercial-flights.html
Why is supersonic travel inevitably inefficient? For long journeys it makes sense to get up into thin air. Put me on the waiting list!
Because to get there (high altitude, supersonic speed) NEEDS a lot of extra fuel… That’s why. Concorde (and most supersonic planes) use Afterburners, that are EXTREMELLY inefficient (those dump raw fuel into the turbine exhaust to augment the thrust without pushing too much the turbine)…
I do not think supersonic flight per se is the issue , reduced journey time maybe however – in that case I am inclined to agree with Brian’s comment that trans atmospheric/sub orbital flight may the next leap forward, maybe using Elon Musk’s rockets or Skylon configured with a passenger module.
cost effective air travel at any speed?
I believe even Freddie Laker admitted that….to make a small fortune in anything to do with aircraft, their operations, manufacture, and servicing….start with a large one.
Supersonic air travel is on its way. Richard Branson thinks so.
https://boomsupersonic.com/
I’m all for progress, but this is pretty awful-doesn’t the increasing greenhouse effect make ANY difference to those wealthy enough to fly smugly aloof from global warming? Or make money from it. Travelling at those speeds is no different to driving a car-you get owt for nowt and it may be more efficient at high altitudes–it’s the getting up there which takes the juice-and polluting the stratosphere is worse-once up there-it says there for much longer
Alex Kennedy’s comment brought back the very happiest memories of 1961/2
It was my great good fortune to have a vacation job (and IN Engineering!) assisting in a very minor capacity in this. “I took the opportunity for vacation work at Bristol Siddeley Engines. The iconic aircraft, 001 Concorde was being assembled at Bristol Aviation and the earliest 301 Olympus engines designed, built and tested. It was my valuable task to brush on the ‘temperature sensitive paint’ behind the mountings on the Valiant (a former RAF V-bomber) aircraft that was used as the test-bed for the Olympus engine. I also designed a fixture to improve ‘lost-wax’ mould preparation, a process that had its roots in the jewellery trade and was used to help fashion the complex shapes of the turbine blades. “