Last week’s poll: A new age of tariffs?

With the US set to collect tariffs on steel and aluminium from March 23, 2017, The Engineer asked what role tariffs should play in global trade.
The tariffs, introduced by President Trump on the pretext of national security, will impose a 25 per cent tariff on steel imports and a 10 per cent tariff on aluminum imports. Canada and Mexico are exempt from the legislation, which has been enacted under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962.
In Britain, Richard Warren, UK Steel’s head of policy, warned that Trump’s tariffs would ‘seriously undermine the UK’s ability to compete in this market’. Giles Ashmead, Aluminium Federation President, has added that exports of UK-produced aluminium tend to be specialist items that manufacturers in the US would find difficult to source domestically.
“The net result would be higher costs for US industry,” he said. “Of greater concern is the unintended consequences of such unilateral tariffs. Even if the EU were exempted from this particular measure, the overall imposition of tariffs is likely to result in shipments of aluminium, especially from China and Russia, being diverted to Europe, creating market instability.”
The EU has promised retaliatory tariffs that could target iconic US products such as jeans, bourbon and motorcycles. On March 12, 2017, the EU’s Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmström said the bloc would ‘stand up to trade bullies’.
The mood among those that took part in the poll was equally unambiguous with 49 per cent agreeing that tariffs should only be used to prevent dumping. Just under a quarter (24 per cent) agreed that tariffs should be avoided as they hurt consumers, and 21 per cent took the view that tariffs protect strategic industries. The remaining six per cent couldn’t find a fit and chose the ‘none of the above’ option.
Although I believe in Free Trade ( apart from State subsidised dumping) , somewhat counter intuitively I don’t think Tariffs are necessarily bad for UK industry. The UK has a big trade deficit with the single market and a trade surplus with the ROW . A reason or this maybe that UK high value exports ( including engineering) are relatively immune from Tariffs whilst cheaper products aren’t
Tariffs are generally low and have little effect except for the paper work involved and deciding what is the correct tariff to be applied. Why there should be so many different catagories and hence tariffs for very similar products is beyond me . Have a look at cables
For a .simple repair If you get your procedure wrong you will be hit for duty and VAT .HMRC obey the EU directives with no common sense
Tariffs are a 2 edged sword. Safeguard home grown industries and consumers will suffer, decreasing the flow of currency via spending.
This is more a political tool than a safeguard. Used by a simpleton like Trump, it is to please the voters. It only works if you have a very large economy of scale that can produce all its own goods. otherwise it can only work where specific tariffs are used to target sectors of industry that conflict with your own countries. A difficult thing to do.
Without trade, we’d all have to keep our own cows and plant our own wheat.
Problem with Tariffs revolves around the description of an item and any variations – just utilize a word range Aluminum and its Alloys, Carbon Steel, Nickel steel, Chrome steel, Titanium and its Alloys etc. Also look at the countries needs [by industry and national needs] and capacity of supply world wide, then set quotas for a two year trading period [ if a sudden need arises then all suppliers would be notified of this extra need.
Makes it simple and works on the KISS analogy (keep it simple Stupid).
The governments need to ensure the Civil Service Import departments, for each country, are in constant communication with each other and all the ports/customs departments feed the shipping data to the Department in charge of IMPORTS and same goes for importers/distributors – can all be done electronically across the board.
Then no dumping is realized- simple yes but needs to be enforced by world agreement. No one needs trade wars or threats, just disturbs the general economies unnecessarily and also industry working overtime to ensure continuity etc.
And we are exiting a tariff ‘free’ trading arrangement frying pan into the fire of WTO and tariffs! Did Farage and Johnson ever do a proper cost-benefit review before embarking on their blinkered pet project? And of course our ongoing divorce bill (until 2060 something if the recent facebook fake news is to be believed) includes Farage’s handsome pension!
Perhaps Trump realizes that American steel is not competitive with steel from outside the U.S. This move will force U.S. firms to buy only American steel and allow the price to rise, to enable the U.S. steel industry to survive. I wonder if the U.S. population will accept price rises across the board! Also I maybe stating the bleedin’ obvious, but U.S. exports will have to have price rises. In a world where quality imports are available from many more countries, and in a lot of cases much better quality, than the U.S. major U.S. exporters will be severely impacted.
A lot of “American” goods are made in the rest of the world, and sold as “U.S. produced”, will these have to be made from American steel also?
In general, tariff protection is needed to prevent some countries from dumping steel by exporting and selling below the costs of production as China, Russia, and several others do at times when their downstream processes are temporarily shut down.
In the specific case of the USA, their domestic steel production has a high cost base, being dependent on local ore deposits in the North of the country which need upgrading and transporting large distances in relatively small batches.
There are no costal steel works in the USA able to take advantage of the high quality cheap iron ores available from reliable sources. All the iron works using the blast furnace process are inland.
On top of this, there has been little investment in coke making capacity. This has resulted in the ridiculous situation where coking coals are exported from the USA to be converted to coke and transported back to the USA as an imputed raw material, to be unloaded from ships, back loaded into barges and distributed in relatively small batches to the various inland works.
It takes about 2 tonnes of raw materials, ores and coal, to make a tonne of steel, so any increase in the cost of these materials rests in the steel cost being increased by a factor of 2. Japan, on the other hand, which imports all their raw materials, can make steel about $200/tones cheaper than the USA.
The tariff of 25% will need to be increased for the American producers to compete with imports for flat products, although it should be enough to protect the long products made from scrap in their electric arc furnaces.
I’m a Laissez-faire capitalist, I’m against trade-barriers as a matter of principle and economic sense. The US and the EU are both protectionists and I won’t split hairs over who is worse. Politicians should get out of the way and let people trade without interference.
Is the issue over tariff protection or marketing strategy. Without tariff protection, Australian manufacturing cannot exist, and the reason is due to a simple marketing system used by the big retailers. The system goes like this. I buy 1000 items at $10 each, I sell 500 items at $20 each, I have my initial capital back, I can now sell the remaining items which represent my profit at $1 each, to get my profit, and get the shelf or floor space free for a new item. Now clearly an Australian manufacturer cannot make the same item for $1, and while the items are being sold for $1, they cannot compete in the market, and go out of business. This marketing system is being used worldwide, and particularly by the big players China, and Japan. In the example above, the first 500 items may be sold in USA or Europe, with the second 500 being dumped in Australia. That is the answer to why we cannot compete. It would not matter what the wages bill was, it could be $1 per hour, and we still could not compete, we could not even buy the raw materials for $1.
Tariffs Are ok to control dumping, however , instead of control solely by tariff impose open borders subject to meeting standards. Standards are not only quality of material but could impose working conditions, environmental standards on production etc. If you want free trade with us meet our standards.
Some countries sell steel products below generally agreed International standards, and even carry the required stamps to “certify” quality. This variance affects both physical and chemical properties, and are sold on an understanding that the products are to the purchasers requirements. Testing takes time, and it is more often the case that the steel is delivered before testing can take place. And often the purchaser does not even care.
For example, long products, such as bars, rods, and light sections, are sold by “table weight” rather than actual weight. But the sections are below the thickness/diameter. Circular bars are produced as oval instead of circular, the actual weight being as much as 10% lower than if they were circular.
This practise is so common that non-standard standards have been drawn up. sometimes referred to as “transvestites”. The buyers of these products are aware of the deficiencies, but don’t care as they are either buried in concrete or re-rolled into finer gauges.
Any section of Industry or commerce in any part of the world which ‘sells’ items which they neither own, made or grew (and simply add profit onto without adding equivalent value…) is potentially a negative influence on an economy. The gulf between ‘retail’ and manufacture has been getting wider for decades: and if such movement continues will destroy most economies?
Tariffs are a civil service job creation scheme! If there were no tariffs anywhere then an army of administrators and bean counters could do something more productive!