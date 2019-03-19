This week’s poll: Engineers against water shortage

How can engineers best contribute to minimising the risk of future water shortages in England?

The chief executive of the Environment Agency, Sir James Bevan, has warned this morning that England could face potentially catastrophic water shortages within 25 years. According to Bevan, this would be the point where demand from the rising population would outstrip the failing supply resulting from climate change.

This is obviously an area where engineering has the potential to help. Bevan notes that a reduction in public water usage by a third is needed, along with a campaign to halve leakage from water company pipes. But we would like to know how readers think engineering could make the biggest contribution to ensuring that the country has sufficient water supplies in the coming decades.

There is probably little that engineers can do about domestic water usage. However, industry of all types uses far more water than homes, and here engineers can certainly play a role. Water usage within industrial processes can be minimised, and wastage eliminated as far as possible. Another option is to increase storage options by making more use of geological aquifers and formations such as spent gas wells and salt caverns. A further option would be to reduce the cost of seawater desalination, to give another source of water for drinking and other domestic and industrial uses. English weather being what it is, systems for shunting water from wetter regions to those suffering shortages would also be useful.

This is, of course, one of those polls where “all of the above” would be a reasonable option, and indeed we would expect all the above options to be explored. However, we are interested in which of the options our readers think would have the biggest effect, so please do not pick “none of the above” if you cannot choose between the suggested options. You are, naturally, welcome to suggest an option we have not highlighted, and we encourage discussion in our comment section.

We advise readers to familiarise themselves with our guidelines before submitting, and advise all contributors that comments are moderated. We will publish the results of this poll on 26th March.