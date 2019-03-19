This week’s poll: Engineers against water shortage

How can engineers best contribute to minimising the risk of future water shortages in England?
The chief executive of the Environment Agency, Sir James Bevan, has warned this morning that England could face potentially catastrophic water shortages within 25 years. According to Bevan, this would be the point where demand from the rising population would outstrip the failing supply resulting from climate change.
This is obviously an area where engineering has the potential to help. Bevan notes that a reduction in public water usage by a third is needed, along with a campaign to halve leakage from water company pipes. But we would like to know how readers think engineering could make the biggest contribution to ensuring that the country has sufficient water supplies in the coming decades.
There is probably little that engineers can do about domestic water usage. However, industry of all types uses far more water than homes, and here engineers can certainly play a role. Water usage within industrial processes can be minimised, and wastage eliminated as far as possible. Another option is to increase storage options by making more use of geological aquifers and formations such as spent gas wells and salt caverns. A further option would be to reduce the cost of seawater desalination, to give another source of water for drinking and other domestic and industrial uses. English weather being what it is, systems for shunting water from wetter regions to those suffering shortages would also be useful.
This is, of course, one of those polls where “all of the above” would be a reasonable option, and indeed we would expect all the above options to be explored. However, we are interested in which of the options our readers think would have the biggest effect, so please do not pick “none of the above” if you cannot choose between the suggested options. You are, naturally, welcome to suggest an option we have not highlighted, and we encourage discussion in our comment section.
Grey water systems for reusing waste water (where feasible) are used in the off-grid/self sufficient communities. Maybe some potential there for domestic and industrial usage.
So, just how much water is lost in the pipe lines and why would the target be to halve it not reduce to zero (or at least as close as possible)? How about linking new reservoirs with pumped water for electical storage, two utilities working together a step too far perhaps?
The most important thing to do to save water is to stop the leaks, yet this is not an option in the poll.
The potential water shortage will be a result of poor planning on water companies (only in it for the profit), a ‘must build more houses’ government with no thought for infrastructure and an increasing population. Sort this out and there maybe no shortages!
Demand sided measures should not be neglected with water. A severe shortage could be turned into a surplus if we used water wisely. It can also be the least cost option.
The water companies immediately think of supply sided solutions as it is in there interest to sell more water. But often the demand side approach is the most economic, socially and
environmentally appropriate solution. This tends to be the least cost option, much lower than building new reservoirs, piping water from one region to another, building new treatment plants or building desalination plants.
In Australia were water is a bit more precious they implemented least cost planning and installed free or subsidised water saving devices. A good study on the economics :
The Sydney (Australian) Retrofit Program, a demand management solution is
one of the very few Water Demand Management (WDM) programs to have been
evaluated using robust statistical analysis methods and has been found
to save 21m2 of water per household each year.
“Have we achieved the savings? The importance of evaluations when implementing demand management” Sydney Water
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/237747671_Have_we_Achieved_the_Savings_The_Importance_of_Evaluations_When_Implementing_Demand_Management
We can also mandate minimum water efficient devices in our building
regulations and standards such as microbore low volume distribution , average <4,5 litre flush toilets, ultra low flush toilets 1,5L allowable provided downstream and upstream plumbing conditions are satisfactory or made good, make composting toilets allowable (used at motorway stops in Sweden), 4 L/min or recycling showers, etc. see http://www.aecb.net/publications/aecb-water-standards/
What financial mechanisms can be developed so that utilities can make
a profit from selling less water (& electricity, gas, District heating hot water, etc.) ?
Three linked opportunities:
Plant more trees on the high moorlands that have been deforested in the last 400 years, to reduce floods and absorb CO2.
Build more reservoirs to avoid floods and provide drinking water and provide hydro power (and storage).
Link reservoirs’ water to the areas of growth, which should not mean diverting all water to the overheating South East of England.
A national distribution system was mooted in the 1970’s but scrapped due to cost. How short sighted – oil, gas, petrol are pipeline shipped over long distances, why not water from the ‘wet’ areas of the country to the ‘dry’. London and the South East will always be short of water due to geography and climate so bring it in from areas that have excess like Lake District and Scotland?
The answer is in the question ! And it is the obvious answer to many questions BUT it is by far the most massive ELEPHANT in the room. Stop the population growing – not just in the UK but globally !
Time to cut out this insanity which is medical and drug companies to make money by keeping as many people alive as long as possible !
3 score years and 10 about the only thing in the Bible I agree with !
I’m not sure how engineers could help with that.
Thank goodness someone else see’s the obvious. Maybe engineers should press the subject of population growth upon government; with respect to power consumption and ease the pressure to build on green belt land. More importantly as humans, stop the awful increase in population density which must surely be detrimental to mental health too. It is a far reaching subject for humanity!
If it is true that two of the major issues facing the planet are rising sea levels and water shortages, then more efficient desalination should go some way to addressing both.
In the 70s, when I was living in the USA, one state (I shall not say which) actually delivered a brick to each house hold: to be placed in the toilet cistern to reduce the flush?
Surely reducing water leakage across the network has to be the greatest priority. From memory only 1 in 4 litres actually gets to our taps…
water shortages in England… is this a joke?
We need a national water policy based on potential demand (including “stress test” allowance for “unprecedented” dry spells), with investment in infrastructure (pipework and new reservoirs) not pretend that we can reduce demand any further. The idea that we should pay water companies profits out of such an essential service is hard to understand.
My workshop has an old victorian underground beehive cistern, which is fed from half the roof gutters. The water is used to flush two toilets, wash hands and also to feed a steam cleaner. Being commercial premises I also have a water meter, and it saves a fortune. I never run out of water. this could easily be built into new properties, maybe even a communal one on estates. We do not have a water shortage, we simply do not save enough water, allowing it to pour into rivers and dissapear into the sea. Our local Canal had all its locks restored many years ago, with dire warnings that global warming would mean there was not enough water to use them. It is in a constant state of overflow, with all the lock bypass channels running!
Make rain water harvesting systems mandatory in new builds.
None of the above !
> Reduce waste through leaks.
> Implement a national water infrastructure.
> Carry out an in-depth analysis of exactly how many people the country can support with the available water supplies and then limit population based on that.
> Ban fracking as it uses huge amounts of water and pollutes the water table.
> Introduce a tourist water tax.
Again, population limitation is a matter that’s (perhaps thankfully) out of the control of engineers.
Your point on fracking is well-made, although it isn’t actually done anywhere in the UK at the moment.
All these options offer an opportunity, as does heavy metering of industrial users with large penalties for over-use, but these need to be global actions, not just national ones on a small island off the north west coast of continental Europe. Given the resistance to limiting CO2 generation, which is pumping many millions of years of laid down carbon into the atmosphere over a couple of hundred years, particularly from the US, I wonder just how likely any programme for global control to work. Perhaps submerging Florida may concentrate the minds over the pond (!). [To be pedantic, of course there is no such thing as a shortage of water, just of drinkable or usable water in the right places. The amount of water in the world – underground, in ice caps, the sea, lakes and atmosphere – has hardly changed since the world was formed! ]
They have desalination plants in Cyprus & nobody goes short & it doesn’t cost as much as ours that falls from the sky, funny that!
A water ‘national grid’ is NOT the answer. Regional water distribution is done for sound geographical reasons exploiting our natural waterways and uses gravity as far as possible. The last thing we need is a massive NEW demand for electricity to pump water hundreds of miles to supply the south-east, just at the same time we’ve decided to electrify transport and domestic heating. In effect these pump stations would be ‘negative’ hydro-electric schemes …
Better washing machines … dishwashers … flushing WC ?
Saudi Arabia gets its water from de-sal plants and they never seem to be short of water even in the interior.
Population is about half of England (albeit rising faster).
Also, how about every building collecting its rainwater and, with a suitable filtration system, this could be re-used for toilet flushes and maybe even drinking water ?
Declaring an interest (as an ex-employee of a water company subsidiary) I would encourage anyone with an open mind to look at the role of the regulator Ofwat and how the Asset Management Period (AMP) system – now in it’s 6th five-year program – has worked in practice, to deliver the slow, steady investment over decades which has improved water quality to the point they can now reintroduce oyster beds into the Humber. Privatisation plus a regulator with a big stick is working, in my view …
Creating a water grid to move water from the regions to the water starved South East will only compound other problems already there, traffic congestion, lack of housing land, overburdened school and hospital infrastructure. The lack of water and all the other problems could be solved easily by redistributing jobs to areas where these problems are not so acute.