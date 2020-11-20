SSE to treble renewable energy output

SSE has revealed plans to treble its renewable energy output by 2030 and add 1GW a year of new renewables by the second half of the decade.

This latest update from the energy company comes in the same week as the announcement of the Prime Minister’s ten point Green Industrial Revolution strategy, which included a target to deliver 40GW of offshore wind by 2030.

PM maps out Britain’s Green Industrial Revolution

Manufacturers call for clarity with net zero transition

Having already pledged to spend £7.5bn to 2025, SSE has confirmed it expects to reach financial close in the coming days on Dogger Bank, which at 3.6GW (SSE share 50 per cent) is planned to be the world’s largest offshore wind farm, capable of powering 4.5m homes when completed in 2026.

Alongside its other projects such as Scotland’s largest offshore wind farm at Seagreen (SSE share 49 per cent) and the Viking wind farm in Shetland, SSE is said to have created 1,000 new jobs.

SSE chief executive Alistair Davies commented: “As we seek a recovery from the effects of coronavirus, investments in low-carbon infrastructure that help stimulate the economy, boost jobs and level up regions while tackling climate change are a win-win.

“We have a portfolio of options that are second to none and a strong balance sheet that supports our plans to develop, own and operate the infrastructure that is so badly needed to build a better world of energy.”

In its half-year results statement, SSE reported strong operational performance despite the impacts of COVID-19, having not furloughed any of its employees or drawn on any government support.

SSE has joined the ‘Race to Zero’ campaign by setting a target for all of its business operations to be net zero across by 2050, having already set targets to reduce emissions by 60 per cent by 2030.