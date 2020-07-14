UK government nuclear funding targets small modular reactors

In an effort to drive economic growth, create new jobs and support its ambition to achieve net zero emissions by 2050 the UK government has announced £40m of funding to develop next generation nuclear energy technology.
Three quarters of the funding is targeted at three separate advanced modular reactor projects (AMRs) which are exploring the development of smaller power station reactors that can be built in a factory environments and transported to remote locations.
These include fusion reactor technology under development by Oxfordshire firm Tokamak Energy; the development of a lead-cooled fast reactors (a type of fission reactor) by Westinghouse in Lancashire; and U-Battery’s small high temperature gas-cooled fission reactor.
The remaining £10m will be invested into unlocking smaller research, design, and manufacturing projects to create up to 200 jobs.
These projects include an offsite modular reactor construction demonstrator being developed by U-Battery; Babcock’s AWESIM nuclear manufacturing project; and an £8m initiative at Sheffield Forgemasters looking at large scale section electron beam welding. The remaining £5m will be put to strengthening the UK’s nuclear regulatory regime, ensuring it remains one of the most robust and safest in the world as the UK looks to develop and deploy advanced nuclear technologies.
Commenting on the funding minister for Business and Industry, Nadhim Zahawi, said: “Advanced modular reactors are the next step in nuclear energy and have the potential to be a crucial part of tackling carbon emissions and climate change.”
Whilst the investment has been broadly welcomed, some have warned that it would be dangerous to lose sight of the importance of larger scale projects like Sizewell C.
Sue Ferns, senior deputy general secretary of the Prospect union said: “We face an impending energy gap however which can only be met if we also get going on the proven technology of larger scale projects like that at Sizewell C. The window of opportunity to safeguard jobs, invest in local communities and meet our low carbon goals is closing. It’s time for the government to unblock the system and give unequivocal support to all forms of new nuclear as part of a whole systems approach to achieving net zero so that these power stations are generating clean energy and good jobs as soon as possible.”
A step in the right direction, yes, but £40M is small beer indeed … particularly when compared with the money wasted on CV-19 (several £100M on Nightingale Hospitals, £12M on a tracing App, etc.) and money put into near bankrupt, foreign satellite systems (OneWeb, £200M)
I was also concerned that this small funding pot is to be further diluted by putting more money into fusion (“…Research into fusion reactors began in the 1940s, but to date, no design has produced more fusion power output than the electrical power input…”).
Large scale projects, like Sizewell, etc., have shown time after time that they are unable to deliver on time and to budget (HS2 currently at £106Bn: https://www.itv.com/news/2020-07-13/delivery-of-hs2-given-red-warning-rating-by-government-experts).
Surely, time to look at a distributed network of SMRs to provide the essential baseline capacity we are lacking.
I also note that the UK is putting more and more money and emphasis on cross channel interconnectors, “to meet our green targets”, really !!! This appears to me at odds with electrical power independence and puts the UK more at risk from overseas political pressures.
My comments are based on meeting & talking to the retiring Senior OHL engineers circa 1990 who built the grids in the 1960s & 70s.
They said then, that on the back of their wonderful success of Nationalisation & International Standardization, the fools will return to small scale generation, (as they were prior to WW2), as only governments can afford to build full scale economic plants) and Thatchers wholesale sell off would be the precursor to a disaster.
Cheap, here today and gone tomorrow, until the whole system is braking down as it was in the 1930s.
In electrical base generation, small is flexible but its inefficient and technically weak.
Sadly it looks like history will repeat itself , where the young, inexperienced engineers will try to make their mark by ignoring the successes of their predecessors and return to 2nd best.
In 2004 the energy review called for 3 – 9 GW power stations, spread around the county built on extended existing sites.
Is anybody listening …… I dont think so ….. but their warnings are as clear in my ears today as they were when we had 12 RECs and a National Grid ……. God help you all .
Once again I find myself agreeing with Another Steve. If the government was serious about being power independent then the £M should be replaced with £B or at least a couple more zeros, otherwise they are just playing.
My one worry with SMR’s, however, is security.
Clearly the British government is just playing lip service to nuclear. The estimated cost of the first Rolls Royce project is well over 1.1 bn 40m is a drop in the bucket
This makes sense. Traditional Pressurised Water Reactors are proving too expensive to compete with renewables, even when the cost of dealing with intermitency is considered. With offshore wind bidding at about £40/MWh, it would be a very brave minister indeed who agreed anything over about £60/MWh for nuclear. The only PWR that might reach that is the Hualong One, and I rather suspect Chinese nuclear won’t be welcome.
Fourth Gen reactors have a lot of advantages and could be cheaper. I would query the selection, but haven’t been following closely. Lead cooled reactors have limitations and will probably prove too expensive (pumping lead is not easy). The Tokomak fusion is a real long shot – most fusion project go nowhere. I’m surprised there are no molten salt reactors selected, but this could because they already have state supported progress in Canada (Terrestrial Energy and Moltex) or Indonesia (ThorCon).
Another case of Britain arriving too late?
Actually, Sizewell was delivered on budget. I suspect that Hinkley Point C will be almost on budget, but only because the budget is already massive (they took the Flamanville cost, where everything that could go wrong did, then doubled it for 2 reactors, and then added a load for specific site costs).
SMRs – a response to RR launching their PR campaign for 16 – to build 16 you need a factory; to build a factory you need orders; to get orders you need sites; to get sites you need planning permission; to get planning permission you need regulatory approval; to get regulatory approval you need a deliverable design; to get a deliverable design you need investment; to get investment you need orders; to get orders you need demand; to get demand you must be cheaper than everything else. Oops!
Interestingly, The Rolls Royce Project (Re. Peter Farley) appears to be a PWR. Maybe they’re just rebadging/uplifting submarine technology ?
Also, IMO, delivering a project ‘on budget’ when the budget is totally unrealistic doesn’t really stack up, but it does raise a whole load of questions about the contractual process and accountability.
I have commented on previous articles and castigated the government policy on nuclear for not considering multiple small reactors brought on line in a fraction of time and money compared to mega projects. I even suggested that the stating point should be with RR, I am therefore pleased to see some progress in this area although I have to agree with comments above that £40million shows that the government is not serious.
At last common sense has prevailed.
We have neglected this area for at least three decades and have a lot of catching up to do.
Our very few generation plants would be prime targets in times of conflict and we need multiple generation sites to ensure our grid can keep this country in working order.
Even in peacetime it is foolish to put all of your eggs in one basket and we need to back up our grid to keep full functionality.
Good move but we need to invest more – there are good export possibilities here which will greatly enhance our future economy and the investment will be easily recovered.
Is the development of molten salt thorium reactor technology being overlooked?