Last week’s poll: slow adoption of industrial robots in the UK

The UK government is keen to see a rise in productivity, yet the nation falls short when it comes to installations of industrial robots.
According to the International Federation of Robotics (IFR), Britain’s installed base of industrial robots dropped by three per cent in 2018 following a year of growth that saw sales rise by 31 per cent.
Europe leads the world in relation to the number of robots installed, with 106 industrial robots per 10,000 employees employed in the manufacturing industry, but the UK continues to fall short of its European counterparts.
Why is this? According to Mike Wilson, chairman of the British Automation and Robot Association (BARA), the UK has attracted workers from other countries, removing the need to invest in capital equipment. However, with Brexit looming, businesses will either have to rethink how they use their human resources, or start investing in robot automation.
We asked Engineer readers to provide their thoughts on the slow adoption of robots in UK industry, with 56 per cent agreeing that there’s been an unwillingness to invest in the equipment.
This was followed by 27 per cent who see an unwillingness to change production processes, and five and two per cent opting for ‘fear of industrial action’ and ‘pride in running old machinery’ respectively.
The remaining 10 per cent opted for ‘none of the above’, including John Logson who said: “It is persistent low wages, aided by tax credits , that means companies would rather battle on even though this means a lack of expansion capacity. Add to this the pressure to keep share price high by paying high dividend and there is the perfect storm. It is very short sighted and both the corporate and political governance is to blame.”
“I voted ‘unwillingness to invest’”, said Ian Wilson, “not because my company is failing to invest in new machinery, but rather because it is failing to “invest in people”. Robots tend to require a higher level of skills in the workforce – for every operator lost you need an IE to program the robot. Our geographical location doesn’t help: there’s plenty of un/semi-skilled workers available, but few IE’s and poor local training facilities.”
In a similar vein, Richard Jenvey added: “Computer-controlled equipment requires a high level of thinking power to achieve any results, and more still for best results. Without that the equipment just becomes an expensive replacement for conventional machinery with no obvious gain. A further concern is that, in our case, the average age of the skilled programmers is high and rising. Where are the young, thrusting, give-me-a-problem-and-I-will-solve-it engineers? I believe that failure to invest is partly driven by the fear that a company will be unable to find the right people in the future and thus have simply wasted money and space.”
What do you think?
Valid point, thanks.
I wholeheartedly agree with Ian Wilson's comment. Computer-controlled equipment requires a high level of thinking power to achieve any results, and more still for best results. Without that the equipment just becomes an expensive replacement for conventional machinery with no obvious gain. A further concern is that, in our case, the average age of the skilled programmers is high and rising. Where are the young, thrusting, give-me-a-problem-and-I-will-solve-it engineers? I believe that failure to invest is partly driven by the fear that a company will be unable to find the right people in the future and thus have simply wasted money and space. We really must, somehow, get across to young people the joy of engineering and the satisfaction of making a good program for a computerised machine of any sort.
Agree. Anything less than investing in the smart application of technology as capabilities mature, is shortsighted. A competitor will always take that step, so if you don’t you will flounder. Furthermore, in retirement you will depend on others, so for them, and to maintain the value of your money, you need to bring on the next generation. That means providing the schooling and encouragement for all our children and young people so they can prepare for the more varied and stimulating types of work that will inevitably come to them as machines take on all the drudgery.
Whilst I agree that the root cause of lack of investment is down to the investors wanting a return asap, but also I think there is a problem in what is robotics. The company I worked for for 30+ years was constantly investing in new or improve equipment in a number of mechanical assembly operations. (They also generated their own apprentice served engineers) Whilst we did have a dozen or so “robots” i.e. waving arms that could, if ever asked, do amazing things, the majority of the equipment achieved a similar result by the use of vibrating feed bowls and tracks, pick and place systems and rotary tables. All this equipment with or without a robot produced parts that were fully assembled and inspected by sensors and cameras and all have sophisticated computer control and monitoring but it could be said that only about one third of the production was robotised. In practical terms just because the line has no waving arms does it mean that the company is failing to invest. There must be hundreds of instances where a choice can be made between a robot and an automated machine and I suspect that because of the constancy of the work the company decides that the super flexibility of a robot, though cool and modern, is not justified because they don’t see a change in process for perhaps years to come.
I presume none of the respondents who object to investors seeking a good rate of return have a pension scheme?
Actually this is nothing new. Here was (apparently, see link below) the British Leyland response to Fiat’s Strada – “Hand built by Robots” campaign:
https://youtu.be/FU-tuY0Z7nQ
For every investment in a “Robot” there must be hundreds of pick & place devices. It’s horses for courses.
To compare all of our manufacturing in one short survey is impractical. Many of our manufactues are small jobbing type companies specialising in short run hand built components where it would be uneconomical to invest in robotics/automation for small run manufacturing. We are not all high volume makers/pick and pack companies, hence I voted None of the Above.
I view it as part of a malaise of unwilling to invest in manufacturing technology; not just robots.
This poor investment is not just in the purchase but in the development of manufacturing machines and processes – which includes affordability (and this is possibly more relevant to small companies). It is not clear how much this is investment of cash or in thought and innovation.